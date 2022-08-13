Designer Envisions the Upcoming M2 iPad Pro in a Stealthy Midnight Color – Wccftech

Ads

Apple recently announced the new M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro at its WWDC 2022 event. While the new M2 MacBook Air has undergone a major redesign, one of the most notable additions is the new midnight color. The new color option is a mix of navy blue and matte black that catches a lot of smudges and fingerprints. Drawback aside, the new color does look stealthy. Well, a designer has imagined the same midnight color for Apple’s upcoming M2 iPad Pro. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple will potentially launch the M2 iPad Pro later this year with a boatload of forward-facing additions. We have heard several rumors about what Apple’s upcoming ‘Pro’ tablet will look like but no details on color options have been shared so far. With that said, a new concept created by Basic Apple Guy envisions how the M2 iPad Pro will look in midnight color.

The concept was shared on Twitter that highlights the midnight color on the rumored M2 iPad Pro. It can be seen that the designer has focussed more on the color than the design of the iPad since it looks the same as the current models. We have previously heard that Apple might introduce a glass back on the iPad Pro for MagSafe and reverse wireless charging capabilities.

A M2-based iPad Pro in Midnight. 🌑 pic.twitter.com/R56bS6AUDZ

— Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) July 25, 2022

As can be seen in the concept images, the midnight color on the rumored M2 iPad Pro shows a lot of smudges and fingerprints. The outcome is the same as the M2 MacBook Air and it is interesting to see how the designer replicated the effects of the color. Apple will launch the M2 iPad Pro models later this year with the same 11-inch and 12.9-inch display sizes. The smaller will come with an LCD display while the 12.9-inch model will feature miniLED technology.

We will share more details on Apple’s upcoming iPad Pro as soon as further information is available. This is all for now, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.

