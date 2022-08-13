Dogecoin Getting Ready for Rally as It Breaks This Resistance – U.Today

Ads

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As the majority of altcoins on the cryptocurrency market are going through the recovery phase, Dogecoin traders are also actively buying their favorite memecoin that just broke through the first resistance line on the daily chart provided by TradingView.

One of the first resistance lines on almost any asset’s way up is the 21-day Exponential Moving Average, which remains below the 50-day moving average. It would be the fifth test of the abovementioned resistance line.

While DOGE previously consolidated on the resistance line, it still has not entered a long-term uptrend after breaking it so the market is not yet ready to support the rally on the first memecoin.

Previously, Dogecoin’s move above the resistance was rejected by the market, but thanks to the rally on altcoins like Cardano and Ethereum, DOGE almost immediately retested the resistance.

At press time, DOGE trades at $0.1219 after retracing from $0.1256. To complete a full retrace, Dogecoin would need to at least break through the 50-day moving average and maintain the price level above $0.13.

Despite the price action of altcoins like Cardano, Ethereum Classic and others, memecoins that were trending in 2021 are going through a tough period as Shiba Inu remains under a sharp downtrend.

Previously, U.Today noted that SHIB entered a reversal pattern, known as a descending triangle, which could be a sign that the asset has a chance to exit the long-term downtrend and finally reverse.

One of the first Dogecoin competitors, Shiba Inu, has not shown any positive price performance since reaching the ATH back in October. The token now trades at $0.00002329.

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source

Ads