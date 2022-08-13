Stock Markets Today: UK mortgage, Russia weapons, Europe winter, Tesla share – Bloomberg

Ads

John Deere boasted record profits in 2021 and finally struck a deal with striking union workers. But now it has a bigger problem: farmers are revolting against restrictions on how they repair complex equipment.

Petrobras Seeks Bidders for Potash Mining Rights in the Amazon

Turkey Downgraded by Moody’s Amid Balance-of-Payments Risk

Infowars Parent Wins Budget Changes Amid Sales ‘Surge’

Codelco Turns to AI to Squeeze Out More Copper From Aging Mines

NTT Weighs Sale of Controlling Stake in Nihilent

Fetterman Reboots US Senate Campaign After Stroke-Induced Hiatus

Rushdie on ‘Ventilator and Could Lose An Eye’ After New York Attack

Soros Reloads on Big Tech With Amazon, Google and New Tesla Bet

‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Crypto Token Plunges After Massive Sale

Review: TikTok Star Bella Poarch Seeks New Musical Fan Base

MLB Suspends San Diego Padres’ Tatis for 80 Games

Short or Long, Inflation Expectations Are Too High

The Stock Market Rally Looks a Bit Squirrely

Driverless Trucks Can Be Safe and Efficient

Mark Zuckerberg’s Sheryl Sandberg Replacement Has Long Been Meta’s Top Fixer

Booming Beef Industry Has Urban Cowboys Lining Up to Buy Cattle in Uruguay

The Work-From-Home Revolution Is Also a Trap for Women

Trader Joe’s Employees at Minneapolis Store Vote for Union

The WHO Is Renaming Monkeypox and Wants Your Help

NYC Mayor Adams Signs Six Bills to Increase Abortion Access

Hot Nights: US in July Sets New Record for Overnight Warmth

The Climate Future Just Changed: Eight Predictions for 2030

The Real-World Architects Who Built the Sci-Fi Dystopias of ‘Westworld’

Years of Covid School Closures Leave Philippines With Deep Scars

Hong Kong’s Ban on CBD Products Leaves Companies Facing Ruin

Tornado Cash Token Tumbles After Developer Arrest

Ethereum Founder Buterin Forecasts Blockchain Merge on Sept. 15

The struggle of UK home buyers, Russia is scouring the globe for weapons, perilous winter in Europe, and Elon Musk sells Tesla shares. Here’s what people are talking about.

First-time home buyers in the UK are stretching themselves as they struggle to purchase property, with more people taking on mortgages that will take longer than ever to pay off. The average term of a home loan for a first-time buyer in June hit a record 30 years, according to data compiled by UK Finance. That compares with 25.5 years in 2005 when the industry lobby group began compiling the data. Soaring demand for houses during the pandemic has pushed prices to levels that are more unaffordable than ever. Meanwhile, the Bank of England is raising interest rates as it predicts the economy is heading for a recession lasting more than a year. Mortgage approvals fell in June by more than forecast.

