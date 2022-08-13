Disney+ Hotstar To Produce Series With Indian Star Kajol – Deadline

Ads

Jesse Whittock

International TV Co-Editor

Disney+ Hotstar is bringing Hindi cinema star Kajol into the streaming series world.

In a new video released at 12pm local Indian time today, the star was revealed to be fronting a scripted series for the streaming service. Rumors about the show have been circulating for weeks in India.

No word on the plot, format or production auspices behind the show, but it is notable for being Kajol’s first Indian streaming series.

The multi-award-winning actress is known films such as Fanaa, My Name is Khan and Baazigar.

“Exploring new formats is always a challenge, but it’s a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on,” she said. “Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing, and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, added: “We are elated to have a celebrated actor like Kajol join us, and charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family.”

