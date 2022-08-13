Nothing Phone (1) Lite specifications leaked, may be priced under Rs 25,000: Details here – BGR India

Mobiles
Nothing Phone (1) Lite specifications leaked, may priced under Rs 25,000: Details here
Nothing’ recently entered the Android mobile market with the launch of its first smartphone named Nothing Phone (1) and now a new report has claimed that the company could be working on its next phone called the Phone (1) Lite. Nothing’s second phone is expected to be more pocket-friendly and it would lack glowing back with 900 LEDs. The smartphone is also rumoured to come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera same as the Nothing Phone (1). Also Read – Nothing Phone (1) users report quality issues, facing replacement problems as well: Check details
The Nothing Phone (1) Lite said to get a 6GB RAM and 128GB base variant for Rs 24,999. For reference, the current Nothing Phone (1) starts at Rs 32,999 for 8GB of RAM variant. Also Read – Nothing Phone 1 first sale today: Check sale time, introductory prices and other details
The Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor which gets 5G and wireless charging. The phone als gets UFS 3.1 storage for a snappy user experience. The device features a dual camera setup with two 50-megapixel camera lens. The primary lens is a Sony IMX766 sensor. Also Read – Nothing Phone (1) users complain of display issues, company says sorry
The Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display that gets FullHD+ resolution. Both the front and back of the phone uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Nothing Phone (1) supports up to 120Hz of refresh rate.
Nothing Phone (1) uses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There won’t be any charging brick in the Nothing Phone (1) box. The buyers will have to pay Rs 1,500 to get a 45W charging brick.
Meanwhile, the first sale of the Nothing Phone (1) was carried out on July 21st, 2022. Soon after it was made available for purchase, some of the customers have complained of issues with the display of the smartphone like a green tint on the screen, and a black dot near the punch hole.
