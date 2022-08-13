Tencent shuts down one of its NFT marketplaces – Forkast News

Ads

The latest industry news

Launched in January, Tencent News’ NFT marketplace was shut down, citing the need to “adjust” and “transform” the business.

See related article: China’s diktat against NFT flipping spawns an ingenious industry

See related article: Tencent climbs aboard NFT bandwagon with new trading app

Ningwei is a Research Associate at Forkast. She focuses on China beat with her previous experiences in major Chinese media of Caixin, CCTV and People’s Daily. Ningwei holds a Masters degree in Journalism from the University of Hong Kong.

subscribe to our newsletter

Get the best of Forkast delivered to your inbox daily

subscribe to our newsletter

Get the best of Forkast delivered to your inbox daily

source