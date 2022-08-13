Tencent shuts down one of its NFT marketplaces – Forkast News

Ads
Launched in January, Tencent News’ NFT marketplace was shut down, citing the need to “adjust” and “transform” the business.
Ningwei is a Research Associate at Forkast. She focuses on China beat with her previous experiences in major Chinese media of Caixin, CCTV and People’s Daily. Ningwei holds a Masters degree in Journalism from the University of Hong Kong.
