How to replace your computer with an iPad – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Apple says the iPad can replace a traditional desktop or laptop for productivity, but that can be a big leap. These apps and tips will help make your iPad into a productivity machine.

The iPad has become quite a versatile machine thanks to a combination of powerful hardware and several transformative accessories. Adding a Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil, or external display can shift the iPad’s use case from one function to another in an instant.

The inclusion of an M1 processor and increasing RAM limits to 16GB has given Apple the ability to take iPad even further thanks to advancements in iPadOS 16. However, those software upgrades won’t arrive until the fall. Until then, here’s what users can do to get more from their iPad.

The iPad differs from the Mac in several ways, but what makes it a useful computer alternative is its ability to shift between paradigms — tablet, laptop, desktop. It is also the only touch-enabled device sold by Apple that isn’t an iPhone, and the company doesn’t seem likely to ship a touch-screen Mac anytime soon.

While the iPad is an excellent tablet with the Apple Pencil and touch screen, we’re going to break down how using an iPad as a laptop or desktop differs from the Mac.

If an iPad is going to be used in place of a traditional laptop, it will need additional accessories to emulate that experience. Connect any mouse and keyboard via Bluetooth or USB to use them natively within iPadOS. The iPad even has a custom cursor that recreates the experience of using touch gestures via a mouse.

Apple, Logitech, and other third-party vendors have taken advantage of this custom cursor in iPadOS by launching accessories with a built-in pointing device. Cases like Apple’s Magic Keyboard or Logitech’s Combo Touch create a laptop-like enclosure with a keyboard and trackpad.

Trackpads offer gesture controls similar to a Mac, like three-finger swipe to switch between full-screen apps. More enterprising users can connect a mouse with multiple buttons and customize each button using accessibility settings in the Settings app.

Those seeking a more desktop-like environment can place the iPad on a stand and connect a keyboard and mouse via a USB hub. Those running iPadOS 16 on an M1-equipped iPad can connect to an external display for a more traditional desktop experience.

All files are centralized inside the Files app on iPadOS, which is similar to the Finder on Mac. Users can access files that are saved locally to the iPad, stored on external drives, available in iCloud, or saved within specific app folders.

The most significant difference between Files and Finder is the inaccessibility of the filesystem of the underlying OS. There is no way to modify iPadOS or app files directly since they are not accessible within the Files app.

Document management can feel very different on an iPad since most apps continuously autosave documents as they are edited. Many of the functions typically found in the Mac Menu Bar can be located in the iPadOS Share Sheet, which is filled with social sharing options, app suggestions, and even user-created Shortcuts.

Once a file is saved to the Files app using the Share Sheet, managing the file is relatively straightforward. It can be interacted with using a long press or right click, which exposes options like renaming the file, sharing it, or deleting it.

The latest models of iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro feature a USB-C connector, which allows for external storage devices, hubs, accessories, or monitors to be connected and used in similar ways they would be used on a desktop. When using Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the iPad can be charged via the keyboard’s USB-C port leaving the iPad’s port open for additional accessories.

Despite using USB-C, and for the latest iPad Pros, Thunderbolt, the iPad has some limitations to what it can connect to. For example, connecting an external drive to a Mac, compatible or not, will at least give the user options to format the drive into a compatible option. The iPad won’t recognize the incompatible format and won’t offer an option to reformat.

Other devices can fail to be recognized or won’t interact with the iPad whatsoever. However, this issue may be fixed entirely by Apple bringing DriverKit to iPadOS 16.

As for wireless, iPads have similar options to the Mac for WiFi and Bluetooth connections with one significant exception — cellular. The iPad is the only computer Apple sells with a cellular option, so tethering won’t be necessary when using the iPad Pro away from a trusted WiFi source.

With a connected hardware keyboard, the iPad can perform supported keyboard shortcuts. To see a list of available keyboard shortcuts for any app, hold down the Command key for a menu to appear. This menu is also interactive, so click or tap on an option to execute it.

Drag-and-drop is also supported with a similar interaction to the Mac. However, when using touch, users can select one item and hold it with one finger, then tap other items to add them to the dragged stack. Dropping dragged items into a field will have them pasted in whatever format that field supports.

Audio intents are not manageable on iPadOS, unlike on a Mac. If an audio accessory is plugged in, like a microphone, it becomes the microphone input for the iPad with no control otherwise. The same goes for attaching hard-wired speakers or headphones.

The multitasking system for iPads is complex and made even more so by iPadOS 16. The standard interaction is Split View and Slide Over, which allows any iPad running iPadOS to have up to three apps on screen at once.

The new system, called Stage Manager, is limited to iPads running an M1 processor. The feature allows up to four apps to be displayed on screen at once and an additional four apps on an external monitor. The feature will be available once iPadOS 16 launches in the fall.

We’ve gathered some basic features to use when setting up an iPad as a laptop alternative. These functions can help make using an iPad more productive and make moving from one machine to another simpler.

Setting up iCloud will allow you to pick up from where you left off from other devices to be continued on the iPad.

The file will be saved inside the Downloads folder inside the Files app.

You can quickly take a note without even unlocking the iPad if you have an Apple Pencil handy.

You can also invoke a quick note sheet from anywhere in the operating system with a single swipe.

Focus modes enable users to create different environments where only select apps and people can get their attention. For example, setting up a Work Focus allows you to ensure only coworkers can contact you, work apps can notify you, and the Home Screen shows apps and widgets associated with work.

You can also enable the Work Focus from the Control Center. Open Control Center by swiping down from the top right using touch, or click the battery icon if using a mouse. Press and hold on the Focus panel to switch to a different Focus.

POP email forwarding is an awesome solution to keep getting important emails from key accounts, yet to cut down on the clutter on iPad.

Many apps are taking full advantage of the large display, powerful processor, and improved desktop-like capability of iPad. Some apps even have extra features not available on any desktop version.

Here’s a selection of apps to make your iPad more productive.

Price: $9.99

One of the most popular drawing apps for iPad, Procreate combines the versatility of iPad with its multitouch Retina display and Apple Pencil, with the utility of a variety of exporting options.

Leveraging the precise display and the technologies of the new Apple Pencil, Procreate supports multiple layers, up to 16K resolution, over 100 brushes, advanced color controls, and support for creating individual animations. Many pros are ditching their conventional desktop setup featuring a drawing tablet for this model revolving around an iPad and an app like Procreate. The Mac does not have a native drawing workflow or stylus, while the iPad has one tailored for it.

Procreate is exclusive to iPad and supports a bevy of different models.

Price: Free, with in-app purchases

Long been hailed as the go-to notetaking app for iPad, it has consistently delivered a full-fledged experience.

Featuring many options in brushes, colors, text-based input, paper options, and audio recordings, Notability provides a complete slate of tools to help you maintain every minute in a meeting or in the classroom. It also plays well with all the tilt-detecting and double-tap features of Apple Pencil.

While its transition into a free app with a subscription model has not been without controversy, Notability has refined itself into an experience that has few parallels on iPad.

Price: $14.99

Also available for the Mac, Affinity Designer for iPad takes the suite of tools in the desktop experience and puts it in a package you can take with you wherever you go. Featuring a touch-friendly interface, all the tools on the Mac version are now also on iPad, with optimizations made to make it a truly native experience without sacrificing function.

Adapted for iPad, it has full support for Apple Pencil, making it ideal for artists that work with .psd files, or just need a more handcrafted touch to the designs. This is not available by default on the Mac, but it is a standard feature on iPad.

Affinity Designer for iPad works with a multitude of models.

Price: $6.99 per month, or $49.99 per year

Also available for iPhone and Mac, Ulysses is a purpose-built writing app with full iCloud integration. With its own bespoke markup system, it eliminates the conventional formatting ribbon for a full-screen design that removes all the distractions from writing. This design works incredibly for iPad whether it’s connected to a keyboard or not.

Next to word count goals, note sheets, and special exporting options tailored for both paperback and digital publishing, Ulysses also benefits from full iCloud syncing support. All your sheets will be available on all of your devices. The transition from the desktop to iPad will be seamless as it also retains all the same features from the desktop next to all your work being present.

Ulysses works on every device that is running the latest software.

The iPad is becoming a more capable computer replacement with each passing update. While going iPad-only isn’t for everyone, it is at least possible for many workflows.

Using some of the tips listed above and some patience for learning how to use iPadOS software, a user can easily move their work to an iPad. Even if the iPad isn’t going to replace a Mac entirely, having one as a companion to a Mac workflow can also be useful.

We expect that the barrier to making the iPad a computer replacement will drop even further once iPadOS 16 launches in the fall. Everything from Stage Manager to DriverKit is expected to make the iPad even more Mac-like.

The 10th-generation iPad may have an all-new design when it launches this fall. Check out our exclusive renders and see what has been rumored so far.

Even if thieves tell you that they "reverse engineered" or jailbroken your stolen iPhone and will sell your data if you don't remove your iCloud device lock — don't. Here's why you shouldn't and why you should feel safe about it.

The HBO Max app has gained SharePlay support, allowing users to sync shows with friends and family during FaceTime calls.

MSI's Creator Z17 notebook is billed as a productivity workhorse with a sleek design. On paper, it's even capable of taking on Apple's creative powerhouse, the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Here's how they compare.

The iPad Pro and the MacBook Air are powerful and reasonably-priced ways to work. Here's what to consider when trying to choose one over the other.

We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Telegram app update was held up over iOS-inspired animated emoji

Apple shares first look at 'Lessons in Chemistry'

Zoom installer flaw can give attackers root access to your Mac

TV versus Monitor: The pros and cons of using each with your Mac

Apple, Facebook discussed revenue-sharing before privacy battles

New Apple ad says that Apple One bundle offers 'the best of Apple' in one place

Deal alert: Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $299 ($100 off) at Amazon

MacBook Pro maker Quanta pays rioters to stay at factory

The 10th-generation iPad may have an all-new design when it launches this fall. Check out our exclusive renders and see what has been rumored so far.

Even if thieves tell you that they "reverse engineered" or jailbroken your stolen iPhone and will sell your data if you don't remove your iCloud device lock — don't. Here's why you shouldn't and why you should feel safe about it.

The HBO Max app has gained SharePlay support, allowing users to sync shows with friends and family during FaceTime calls.

Televisions and computer monitors are relatively similar in how they function and what they do, but they're not really interchangeable products. This is why monitors and TVs should be used for different purposes.

Google's introduction of the Pixel 6a pits its latest Android smartphone squarely against Apple's iPhone SE, but is it enough to pull away potential iPhone buyers over to the other side?

The "iPhone 14" lineup is expected to be incredibly similar to the iPhone 13 with minor changes like increased RAM and a new "max" model. Check out the rumored "iPhone 14 Max" in AR and find all the details here.

With Samsung on the cusp of releasing another generation of foldable smartphones, questions are popping up about if it is too late for Apple to be a big mover with a foldable iPhone. Here's how Apple might approach it.

Apple has issued iOS 16 beta five to developers which, as always, contains a number of bug fixes and feature enhancements. Here's everything new we' e uncovered thus far.

Cover up to 6,000 square feet in reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi with the Linksys Atlas 6 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System.

The Reolink Go PT Plus is a solar-powered, cellular-connected outdoor security camera with robust features and great reliability.

IOGear's Dock Pro 6-in-1 4K Dock Stand adds six useful ports with a USB-C connection alongside an elevation stand to add utility to any modern Mac notebook.

Satechi's USB-C Slim Dock gives your 24-inch iMac most of the ports it was missing — and an option for additional storage.

Keep your home clean with Yeedi's Mop Station Pro, a robotic mop that scrubs your floor and even cleans its own mopping pads.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source