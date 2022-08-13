Windows 11 KB5015882 released with new features and more – WindowsLatest

Ads

KB5015882 is now rolling out in the production channel and it brings new features to Windows 11 version 21H2. Like every other update, today’s optional update is rolling out via Windows Update. You can also download the offline installers of Windows 11 KB5015882.

Note that the update is marked as ‘optional’, which means it won’t install or even download unless you click on the download button and allow the installation. This patch is apparently part of the Windows July 2022 cumulative update and it also comes with several fixes in addition to a couple of new features.

As mentioned, you can skip Windows 11 Build 22000.829 and receive all the bug fixes in the next security update. As per Microsoft’s update cadence schedule, Windows 11 is set to receive the next big cumulative update on August 9. The August 9 update will include both security and non-security fixes.

One of the new features in Windows 11 Build 22000.829 is the ability to perform feature upgrades directly via the OOBE (out-of-the-box experience) screen. In other words, you can choose to download and install feature updates while you’re setting up a new PC or performing a clean installation on an existing device.

If you’re having issues with Windows Update, you can either reset the Windows Update service or clear the cache. If nothing works, you can also download the update in the .msu package and perform the update manually. This process doesn’t require an active internet connection.

To download the update, head to Microsoft Update Catalog from the given link and click on the ‘Download’ button next to the version you use.

It is worth noting that it is a good idea to skip optional cumulative updates. These updates aren’t meant for stable machines or enterprise systems. You should download the optional patch only if you need the features and bug fixes right now, and you cannot wait until the next Patch Tuesday cycle.

According to the official release notes, Windows 11 now lets you receive urgent alerts when focus assist is on. This feature is similar to the disturb mode that hides notifications on your mobile devices.

In addition to a couple of new features, Microsoft has also fixed an issue where File Explorer could stop working when you use the play and pause keyboard buttons. A bug that causes File Explorer to stop responding when you right-click on the Start menu’s context menu has been fixed.

This menu can be triggered using the Win+X keyboard shortcut. Another issue has been fixed where a black window cannot be closed when you hover over the search icon on the taskbar.

A bug has been fixed that prevents Windows Troubleshooting tools.

Here’s the full changelog:

