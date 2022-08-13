Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert hilariously roast each other on Instagram – Dolphins Wire

Ads

The Miami Dolphins look to have an extremely talented group of weapons on offense, but beyond that, they all seem to get along and have electric personalities.

Whether it’s media availabilities, training camp playlists or one of the team-produced video series, they’ve done a great job showcasing exactly who these players are off of the field.

One of those larger-than-life personalities is wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who showed some of that on social media recently, posting a picture of running back Raheem Mostert to his Instagram story, making fun of him. Mostert, in turn, responded by changing his profile picture on the social media platform to an old shot of Hill.

Raheem clapped back making this his profile picture pic.twitter.com/uy5owG4ewp

— Mike Masala (@Mike_Masala) August 8, 2022

While the team is working hard to get back each and every day on the field, they’re still having fun and taking friendly shots at each other off of it, as they become a close-knit unit.

