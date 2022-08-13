Surface Laptop 4 with Intel Core i7 CPU gets $417 discount — hits lowest price yet – Laptop Mag

Laptop Mag is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.
By published 9 June 22
Save $417 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is one of favorite laptops for a reason. It packs solid and reliable performance into a super-portable, premium design.
Amazon currently offers the Surface Laptop 4 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for $1,282 (opens in new tab). Usually, it retails for $1,699, so that’s $417 off and the lowest price we’ve seen for this configuration. This is one of the best Surface deals we’ve seen in a while. You can also get it directly from Microsoft (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: was $1,699 now $1,282 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now $417 off, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is one of the best laptops to buy. We named it Editor’s Choice for its sleek, premium design, vivid display, and speedy performance. The configuration with the biggest discounts packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display, 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.
Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is a worthy successor to the Surface Laptop 3. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.5-inch, (2256 x 1504) display and 3.0-GHz Intel Core i7-1185G7 4-core CPU with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD.
In our Surface Laptop 4 (AMD) review, we liked its sleek, sturdy chassis, speedy performance and a comfy keyboard. The laptop’s battery lasted 12 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test — which involves continuous Web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Surface Laptop 4 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor’s Choice award.
Design-wise, the Surface Laptop 4 is identical to its previous-gen sibling with its attractive metal design and gorgeous 13-inch display options.
At 2.8-pounds, and 12.1 x 8.8 x 0.6-inches, the 13-inch Surface Laptop 4 is lightweight and compact. It’s on par with the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.5 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and HP Spectre x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.8 pounds). It’s lighter than the Apple MacBook Pro (3 pounds, 12 x 8.4 x 0.6 inches).
Like most of today’s 13-inch laptops, the Surface Laptop 4’s port selection is minimalist. It supplies you with a USB Type-C port, USB Type-A input, and Surface Connect port. There’s also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for audio connectivity.
The Surface Laptop 4 is a solid choice if you’re shopping around for a premium, ultra-portable notebook. Especially at this incredibly tempting deal price.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she’s not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
