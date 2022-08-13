How to change the Download Location in Netflix on Windows 11/10 – TheWindowsClub

Ads

The Windows Club

TheWindowsClub covers authentic Windows 11, Windows 10 tips, tutorials, how-to’s, features, freeware. Created by Anand Khanse, MVP.

Netflix is the most popular online streaming service available today that comes with a massive library of TV shows, documentaries, and movies. Its impeccable streaming experience makes it a default choice when it comes to deploying a streaming app.



if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-box-3′,’ezslot_3′,873,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-box-3-0’)};Netflix has many features that elevate your streaming experience. Among the many features that it offers, one of the most attractive features of Netflix is it allows you to download your favorite shows and movies so that you can watch them offline. This is useful for travelers and daily commuters who can watch their favorite videos even without internet or Wi-Fi access. Like the Netflix app in smartphones, this feature is also available in the Netflix app for Windows 10. You can download your favorite video by clicking the download button next to the video.

Understanding Netflix Downloading process

The downloading process runs in the background and you will be alerted once the downloading is finished. Depending on the size of the downloadable video, the video file can consume about 1GB to 3 GB of space of your drive. However, downloading an ultra HD video file may consume up to 7GB of drive eventually filling up your storage space.if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[250,250],’thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4′,’ezslot_5′,815,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-medrectangle-4-0’)};

Netflix Download Location on Windows PC

By Default, Netflix is installed in the C drive of your system, the same drive where Windows 11/10 OS is installed. This poses a problem if you want to download plenty of Netflix videos because Netflix saves all the downloadable video files on the same drive where the Netflix app is installed. Thus downloading plenty of videos can easily fill up your drive.

Where videos downloaded from Netflix are saved on Windows 11/10

Ads



We generally install Netflix on Windows from Microsoft Store. So, by default, it gets saved in the C drive of your PC. Whatever movie, series you download will also be saved in the C drive in a folder that is hidden by default. You need to dig deep to find the folder and files that are not accessible without the Netflix app and its subscription.

To view the Netflix folder and its downloaded content (which cannot be opened), you need to enable Show hidden files option. To do so, open File Explorer, click on the View button in the Menu bar, hover over to the Show button and click on Hidden items.

Then, copy/paste the following path in the address bar of your PC by replacing USERNAME with your username or account name on your PC.

Then, if you have downloaded any content from Netflix already, you can see a folder named Offline Info, and then Download folder in it. There you can find files of the movies or series you have downloaded in unreadable DRM-protected formats.

By default, Netflix app is installed on the system drive and the downloads are saved on the drive where the app is installed.

If you are running out of storage space, you might have to consider changing the download location of the Netflix app.

Netflix app doesn’t have provision to change the default download location however Windows 11/10 allows you to move the installed apps to a different drive. By moving the Netflix app to a different drive, you can save all the downloadable video files in the new Netflix app’s location. That being said, changing the drive location of the Netflix app will move all the downloaded videos to the new location.if(typeof ez_ad_units!=’undefined’){ez_ad_units.push([[728,90],’thewindowsclub_com-banner-1′,’ezslot_8′,819,’0′,’0′])};if(typeof __ez_fad_position!=’undefined’){__ez_fad_position(‘div-gpt-ad-thewindowsclub_com-banner-1-0’)};



In this article, we explain how to change the Netflix download location by moving a Netflix app in Windows 10. change download locations on Netflix app in Windows 11/10-

Go to the Windows Start Menu and open Settings In the Windows Settings page, Navigate to Apps Now click Apps & Features from the left side of the menu. Scroll down and search for the Netflix app. Once you have located the app, click on the app, and tap the Move button. In the pop-up window that appears, select the drive where you want to save the Netflix app and its downloaded video files. Please make sure the drive that you select has enough free space. The drive can be removable USB, external hard drive, or a partition. Once the file is selected, click on the Move button to shift the app and its corresponding videos. If you have plenty of downloaded Netflix videos on the system, it might take quite a lot of time to change the download location.



Once the process is done, Windows will create a new folder called WindowsApps under the root of the selected drive.

Your Netflix app will be moved to this new folder at the root of the selected drive. It is worth mentioning that if you set USB or external hard drive as the new download location it is necessary that you carry the respective devices every time you stream Netflix. Otherwise, Netflix will fail to open video and throws an error.

Read: Netflix tips, tricks, and hacks

The above steps will easily help you move the Netflix app and its videos. If you still run out of space we advise you to delete a few old Netflix downloads so that you can save some space for new videos.

Date: July 6, 2021

Mahit Huilgol is a Windows enthusiast, a blogger & a keen follower of everything Microsoft. He loves to keep a track of the Windows ecosystem and enjoys covering Windows 10 features & freeware.

August 6, 2022

July 31, 2022

August 9, 2022

August 5, 2022

Copyright © 2022 The Windows Club

source