Apple Watch Series 8 launch will be as important as iPhone 14 series; Here’s why – HT Tech

The iPhone 14 series will definitely be one of the biggest releases of this year for tech enthusiasts. That’s the way it has always been, ever since the late co-founder Steve Jobs started it all ! The rumours and leaks are already hyping-up the iPhone 14 launch with amazing features and upgrades. However, the next Apple Watch Series 8 is no way behind the launch of the iPhone 14. Rumours swirling around the Apple Watch Series 8 are indicating that Apple Watch 8 will be an eye-ball grabber too. From bigger sizes, new models, and features to new sensors – the Apple Watch 2022 lineup is expected to be Apple’s strongest ever. Here’s why Apple Watch Series 8 launch is going to be as big that of iPhone 14 series.

Apple is planning to introduce a new smartwatch and it is going to have a rugged variant, especially for professionals. Apple Watch Pro Rugged Edition is expected to be priced quite high and it may even cross the $899 range, several reports suggested.

Apple launched its last Watch SE back in 2020, and this year, Apple Watch SE is expected to make its comeback with an ECG sensor and a faster processor. All of the new upgrades are expected to get a lower price around $249 or $229, MacWorld reported.

Several reports suggested that the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro version is to get a bigger display than the current version of the Apple Watch Series 7. Not just that, it is tipped to feature a dedicated body temperature sensor that can detect if the user has a fever or not, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman mentioned in his newsletter.

Rumours and leaks suggest that Apple could add a bigger battery to the new Apple Watch Pro model. Several reports suggest that users will now be able to conserve battery by turning off some features, similar to the iPhone. This will be a great hack to extend the battery life by hours.

However, it is worth noting that all the upcoming features and upgrades swirling around the Apple Watch Series 8 come from leaks and rumours, and Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet. Hence, you should take the information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch during the fall event.

