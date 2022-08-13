This M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $100 off, plus $40 off AppleCare – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air with a 10-core GPU and 512GB SSD is heavily discounted, with bonus savings on AppleCare.
The exclusive MacBook Air deal knocks $100 off the upgraded configuration in Space Gray when you shop through this activation link* and enter promo code APINSIDER during checkout. With the coupon, the price drops to $1,399.
Equipped with Apple’s new M2 chip featuring an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, along with 8GB of memory and a 512GB SSD, the 2022 ultraportable laptop (part number MLXX3LL/A) also comes with a 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, making it a great travel companion.
AppleCare is also $40 off with the same APINSIDER code, bringing the price down to $189. The 3-year protection plan can be tacked on to the system in your Adorama shopping cart.
To activate the APINSIDER code, simply follow the steps below.
