Alphabet's Google Search (GOOG) Stopped Working for Some Users – Bloomberg

Climate change is the defining story of our time. Bloomberg Green brings you the news, science, and data to understand it in full. Every week, Bloomberg’s Kailey Leinz speaks to thought leaders and innovators, while our reporters around the globe bring you the stories of a changing planet. Issues, data, solutions, — this is Bloomberg Green.

Bloomberg Law speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news. The show examines all aspects of the legal profession, from intellectual property to criminal law, from bankruptcy to securities law, drawing on the deep research tools of BloombergLaw.com and BloombergBNA.com. Reporters from Bloomberg’s Washington, D.C. bureau are prominently featured as they offer analysis of policy and legal issues.

The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is one of the most important components of Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. But so far, just one-third of planned development has been completed.

Russia Boosts Supply of Natural Gas to Hungary, Official Says

India Rice Crop Suffers Setback as Patchy Rains Reduce Plantings

Codelco Turns to AI to Squeeze Out More Copper From Aging Mines

Infowars Parent Wins Budget Changes Amid Sales ‘Surge’

Cash-Strapped Nigeria Implements 5% Tax on Mobile Services

Russia Optimistic on US Prisoner Swap Including WNBA Star Griner

Driver Walkout Halts Trains as UK Summer Strike Wave Spreads

Soros Reloads on Big Tech With Amazon, Google and New Tesla Bet

‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Crypto Token Plunges After Massive Sale

Britney Spears’ Ex Convicted of Trespassing in Wedding Raid

Review: TikTok Star Bella Poarch Seeks New Musical Fan Base

Britain’s Summer of Discontent Is a Tale of Bad Planning

Short or Long, Inflation Expectations Are Too High

The Stock Market Rally Looks a Bit Squirrely

Mark Zuckerberg’s Sheryl Sandberg Replacement Has Long Been Meta’s Top Fixer

Booming Beef Industry Has Urban Cowboys Lining Up to Buy Cattle in Uruguay

The Work-From-Home Revolution Is Also a Trap for Women

Surging Inflation Leads to Jump in Britons Needing Free Tampons

Trader Joe’s Employees at Minneapolis Store Vote for Union

The WHO Is Renaming Monkeypox and Wants Your Help

A California Startup Is Selling Electric Vehicle ‘Subscriptions’

Tropical Storm Meari Hammers Japan With Heavy Rainfall, Wind

The Real-World Architects Who Built the Sci-Fi Dystopias of ‘Westworld’

Years of Covid School Closures Leave Philippines With Deep Scars

Hong Kong’s Ban on CBD Products Leaves Companies Facing Ruin

Tornado Cash Token Tumbles After Developer Arrest

Ethereum Founder Buterin Forecasts Blockchain Merge on Sept. 15

Alphabet Inc.’s Google search and website temporarily stopped working for some users, setting off confusion and a torrent of memes about what to do without the world’s most popular online engine.

User reports of issues with the service began inundating Downdetector, an outage-tracking service focused on the US, from around 9 p.m. New York time on Monday and numbered more than 40,000 an hour later. Problems loading the Google website and performing searches were also observed in Taiwan and Japan, though the services appeared to be intermittently available.

