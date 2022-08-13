Apple iPhone 14 launch and sale dates tipped, here is what to expect – India Today

Ads

Apple will likely launch the iPhone 14 series in September 2022 if we consider all the previous launches. While there are growing concerns about China-Taiwan relationship — which is also affecting the production of Apple a known tipster is claiming that the iPhone 14 series could arrive a little early than expected.

Leaker Max Weinbach is suggesting that Apple will announce its next generation of iPhones on September 6, which does seem possible as most of the launches usually take place on a Tuesday and in the second week of September. The cited source is also claiming that the sale of the iPhone 14 series will be on September 16. Previously, it was rumoured that the new iPhones would arrive on September 13. Apple hasn’t yet officially revealed the official launch date, but it is expected to make an announcement in the coming days or weeks.

It is being said that China is blocking shipments from Taiwan to iPhone manufacturer Pegatron, which is based in China. The dispute is going on as the country wants all the goods imported from Taiwan to be labelled as “Taiwan, China” or Chinese Taipei.” China says that Taiwan is part of its territory, so the goods should have their name label, instead of just “Taiwan” or “Republic of China.”

A reliable analyst, Ming-Chi-Kuo, revealed that Apple is outsourcing the production of the iPhone 14 models in India as well, apart from China. He is suggesting that the production in India won’t help in fulfilling the demand for the global market, but will meet the requirements of the Indian market. Apple has reportedly asked its suppliers to fulfil the requirements of China and this should be done on a priority basis.

It remains to be seen how and when Apple will manage to launch the iPhone 14 series in the second week of September. Last year, the launch took place on September 14, which is Tuesday. It will likely announce the new iPhones in the same period.

Apple will likely unveil four devices, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There will also be a new iPhone 14 Max model, which will reportedly replace the mini version this year. The regular model is said to come with last year’s A15 chipset, whereas the Pro models are expected to pack the new A16 chip under the hood. The Pro variant are said to get a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and the standard version will likely stick to the older camera setup. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature the punch-hole display design, whereas the cheaper models might continue to offer the wider notched displays that have seen on the older versions of iPhone.

There have been rumours that the iPhone 14 series will cost Rs 10,000 more than the iPhone 13, but a recent report suggested that the price will be the same and Apple won’t raise the price. So, nothing is clear at the moment. For your reference, the iPhone 13 was launched with a starting price of Rs 79,990.

