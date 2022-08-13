Solana Price Analysis: Following a 25% Weekly Surge, Here’s the Next Target for SOL – CryptoPotato

Ads

Solana managed to make the $100 level support and has not looked back since.

Key Support levels: $100

Key Resistance level: $130

After SOL hesitated around the $100 level, buyers finally took control and managed to push it above $110. The support at $100 was confirmed, and the next key resistance for SOL is at $130. The bullish momentum is strong, but the volume has been less impressive since the price moved above $100.

Trading Volume: SOL had excellent volume when it broke above $100. It is important for the cryptocurrency not to lose momentum as it moves higher.

RSI: The RSI is getting very close to 70 points which would put it into the overbought area. It seems likely for SOL to reach $130 before any significant pullback.

MACD: The daily MACD is bullish and continues to expand upwards. The first signal that a reversal could happen is when the histogram makes a lower high. So far, this is not the case.

The current bias is bullish.

After a successful breakout above $100, SOL’s price continued up, which is a strong bullish signal. This buying pressure has a good chance to take the cryptocurrency towards $130 if momentum maintains.

Duo Nine is a seasoned cryptocurrency technical analyst with over five years of experience in price action trading. After buying his first Bitcoin in 2014, Duo never left the blockchain ecosystem. You will find him posting charts most of the time and hanging out on his Discord crypto community. Contact: Twitter



