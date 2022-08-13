Apple Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Best Day Apple Sales – Good Housekeeping

Ads

iMac desktops are over $300 off and AirPods are at their lowest price ever.

, the site’s biggest sale of the year is underway with savings taking place until midnight tonigJuly 13 (2:59 a.m. July 14 EDT). Great news for the Apple fans out there, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on Apple AirPods, Watches, laptops, desktops and more — and this year’s deals are no exception.

In fact, some of Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 deals on Apple products are some of the best deals we’ve ever seen. Right now, the is a whopping $300 off and at 32% off, are marked down even steeper they were during Prime Day last year (a feat considering inflation). If these items are on your list, we strongly recommend snagging these deals now before they inevitably sell out, versus waiting until next week.



Ahead, check out the best Prime Day Apple deals on Amazon that you can shop now. And below, we answer some of our readers’ most frequently asked questions about Amazon Prime Day, including all the logistical details you need to know and of course, the very best Prime Day deals of 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS is the best Prime Day Apple Watch deal of 2022, discounted 30% (or $120) off. It also is the lowest price ever for this model of Apple Watch. The Series 7 comes complete with navigation and health-tracking features. If you’re looking for an entry-level Apple Watch without all the bells and whistles, the is also on sale for 22% (or $60) off.

This is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on an iMac desktop computer. It is less than half of the price of the newer 27-inch model, making right now an opportune time to snag a Mac monitor for (way) less before this model is phased out.

Technology experts at the Good Housekeeping Institute name Apple’s MacBook Pro the best overall laptop of 2022. This version with the M1 Pro processor is best for users who do CPU-intensive tasks like photo editing, video editing, 3D rendering or gaming.

Apple AirPods Pro marry the convenience of wireless earbuds with the sound quality of over-ear headphones. They are discounted 32% off for Prime Day this year, which makes them both the best Prime Day AirPods deal of 2022 and a better deal than last year’s AirPods Pro Prime Day deal — a feat considering inflation

The second generation AirPods are your standard AirPods. They are the most popular AirPods on Amazon by a long shot, with more than 500,000 reviews and counting. They are also the most affordable—the recently had a price reduction to $99, and they are discounted an additional 10% off for Prime Day to only $89.

AirPods Max is Apple’s take on over-ear headphones. They provide the most premium audio experience and most comfortable fit of the AirPods product lineup, perfect for those who spend multiple hours per day wearing headphones. In addition to spatial audio and active noise cancellation, AirPods Max also features a custom-built driver that delivers virtually undistorted sound directly into your ears.

If you need a replacement AirPods case, Amazon sells those too! This wireless charging AirPods case works with Apple MagSafe, qi wireless charging mats (the standard wireless charging technology in most consumer-grade wireless chargers), or a lightning cable for wired charging.

Yes! In fact, “Prime Day is one of the best times to buy Apple products, including , and even and ,” says Teich. “In 2021, we saw AirPods go up to 20% off, which is one of the steepest sales on AirPods we’ve seen. Apple Watches were also up to $80 off,” she said. This year, AirPods savings have already eclipsed those of Prime Day 2021, reaching a record-breaking low price of $169.98 at 32% off,” so Prime Day 2022 is definitely an opportune time to stock up on all things Apple.

Similar to last Amazon Prime Day, this year, there are over two million deals across every category, including home, tech, fashion, appliances, furniture, beauty and travel. That said, the best deals tend to be in tech and appliances, says Jessica Teich, deputy editor at the Good Housekeeping Institute. “This year’s sale is already showing steep savings on Apple products with Apple AirPods Pro at their lowest-ever prices.” Here are more savings to shop today:

