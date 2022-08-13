10 out-of-sight Google Pixel settings worth surfacing – Computerworld

Ads

With some phones, the hardware itself is the primary point of appeal.

Google’s self-made Pixel devices take a decidedly different approach. Sure, the shells around the phones are as shiny and purty as any of ’em — but it’s what’s inside that really sets the Pixel apart.

Plain and simple, Google’s Android software is in a league of its own. And aside from the thoughtfully designed, platform-consistent interface and the lack of obnoxious and often over-the-top experience-harming additions so many other manufacturers love to lard into their Android environments, Pixels are packed with genuinely useful features that tap into Google’s high-tech smarts and make your life easier in some small but significant ways.

But in some cases, it’s up to you to find the features and activate ’em before they’ll be available.

So today, we’ll pick up where we left off with our previous Pixel settings collection and explore a slew of spectacular buried Pixel settings worth surfacing. Find ’em, flip ’em on, and then come check out my free Pixel Academy e-course to uncover even more Googley magic lurking within your favorite Pixel phone.

Phone-makers love to push the narrative that you need to drop more dollars on devices with oversized amounts of local space — but for most of us, the reality is that local phone storage is little more than a temporary holding vessel for stuff that’s soon to be backed up, synced, and available anywhere, anyway.

That’s especially true with photos and videos, which tend to be the biggest consumers of local phone storage. As long as you’re using Google Photos to sync all your stuff, there’s no need to keep the redundant local copies around. And your Pixel can make it incredibly easy to clear out that virtual crud and keep your local storage spacious.

Provided you’ve already set up Photos to back up your images and videos, just follow these fast steps:

And that’s it: From that moment forward, your Pixel will automatically blast away the local copies of any photos or videos that are already backed up to the Photos service. You won’t notice a thing, practically speaking — other than the fact that your Pixel always has plenty of room to go around.

This next one is technically something that’s part of Android itself, but it’s absolutely an important piece of the overall Pixel picture.

It’s an effortless way to make your phone easier to access when you’re in a safe scenario — but then still keep it fully secured when an extra layer of protection is most pertinent. And you’ve got a few intriguing options for how it can work.

To get started:

The best option, if you ask me, is “Trusted Devices” — which keeps your phone unlocked whenever it’s connected to a specific Bluetooth device (like your car or your favorite headphones).

“Trusted Places” is useful for keeping your phone unlocked whenever you’re in a specific, safe geographical location — like your home, your batcave, or your personal chicken coop. Just be warned that it can be a little finicky at times, so hang onto this handy Smart Lock Trusted Places fix in case you have issues with it working reliably down the road.

“On-Body Detection” is the broadest Smart Lock option. It’ll keep your phone unlocked anytime you unlock it and then remain in motion — walking, dancing, fleeing from rogue chickens, or whatever the case may be.

Activate any or all of ’em, depending on your preferences, and watch proper security get a heck of a lot easier to manage.

This next Pixel feature isn’t exactly fun, but it most certainly could be valuable in the right sort of situation.

It’s an advanced system that can actually detect when you’ve been in a car crash and then alert the proper authorities if you’re unable to respond.

But, as with so many Googley treasures, the onus is on you to find and enable it before it’ll be available:

Now, if your phone ever detects that you’ve been in an accident, it’ll vibrate, sound an alarm, and ask if you need help. If you don’t respond after a certain amount of time, it’ll then automatically contact 911 for you and share your location along with any car crash data it has available.

With any luck, you’ll never need that feature. But it’s a good bit of assurance to know it’s there and ready just in case.

On a much lighter note, your favorite Google Pixel phone has the hidden power to transform all the icons on your home screen so that they always match the coloring of your current wallpaper.

It’s part of the Android 12-and-up Material You design system, and it’s an incredibly cool visual touch that makes your device feel perpetually fresh and personalized. Trust me: Once you get used to having it enabled, you won’t want to go back.

To activate the system, provided you’re using a Pixel phone recent enough to have Android 12 (and you’re using the default Pixel Launcher setup):

Now just head back to your home screen and mumble a few magic words for good measure — and just like that, you should see all of your icons instantly colored to complement your current wallpaper.

Best of all? Anytime you change your wallpaper moving forward, the icons will automatically update themselves to match — without your so much as even lifting one of your fancy little fingies again.

Android’s Dark Theme is a great way to make your Pixel’s screen less glary in the evening hours. If you’re anything like me, though, you might prefer having a lighter and brighter background during the day.

Well, your Pixel has an option to automatically switch between its Dark Theme and the standard lighter alternative on its own — based either on a set time schedule or on the sunset and sunrise in your current location.

Here’s how to find it:

Android’s Dark Theme is nice and all, but personally, my favorite screen-enhancing option is the Night Light feature built into the Pixel’s software.

Night Light applies an amber-colored tinting to your phone’s screen to make it easier on the eyes in dim environments. It’s awesome to have enabled in the evening hours — but it’s a hassle to remember to manually toggle it on and off every time you want it.

Not to fear, though, for your Pixel has a handy way to handle that heavy lifting. And all you’ve gotta do is take 20 seconds to set it up:

All that’s left is to bask in the glow of your freshly optimized smartphone screenery. Bask, gersh dern it!

Few things are more frustrating than running out of battery power before a day is done. Your Pixel has some smart systems to help you stretch out whatever stamina you’ve got and get yourself safely to sleepytime — and if you get ’em amped up and configured right now, you’ll never have to think about it again.

Go, go gadget protection sequence:

If you have a relatively recent Pixel and want to take your power protection up a notch from there, back out to the main “Battery Saver” screen and look for the line labeled “Extreme Battery Saver.” That’ll let you enable an even more aggressive power-saving setup that can either activate itself automatically whenever Battery Saver gets triggered or can come up as an option every time you reach that status.

(The Extreme Battery Saver may or may not also activate anytime you’re playing the 90s power-ballad “More Than Words.” I’ve yet to confirm this, but I really hope it happens.)

All right, riddle me this: How many times have you seen some sort of important notification on your phone — then inadvertently swiped it away on accident?

If you’re as butter-fingered as I am, the answer is probably somewhere around “way too many times.” But whether that flub-up happens to you constantly or next to never, it’s well worth your while to enable your Pixel’s tucked-away notification history feature, which’ll make it easy to look back at dismissed notifications anytime.

Just mosey your way back into those system settings once again, then:

Now, anytime you have at least one notification present, you’ll see a special “History” option at the bottom of the notification panel.

Tapping that will take you to a list of all your recently dismissed notifications, where you can interact with ’em, curse at ’em, or pretend they’re chickens and chase ’em around until you all fall into a feathery pile of giggling beaks.

Give yourself a super-simple way to silence your Pixel at a second’s notice by flipping on your phone’s fantastic Flip to Shhh feature:

Once that’s done, you can silence your Pixel in an instant simply by flipping it face down on any flat surface. As soon as you pick it back up, your previous sound settings will be restored.

Last but not least, if you have a recent Pixel model — the Pixel 6 or later — do yourself a massive favor and fix one smartphone setting Google got seriously wrong.

By default with the Pixel 6 and up, pressing and holding your phone’s physical power button pulls up the Google Assistant. And while you’ve got plenty of exceptional Pixel-specific advanced Assistant actions available, you’ve also got plenty of other ways to pull up Assistant when you want it.

So unless you like having that extra Assistant-summoning option and enjoy needing to jump through extra hoops to get to your actual power menu — y’know, that on-screen series of options that makes it easy to shut down or restart your phone (and is the reason the power button is even called the power button, for cryin’ out loud) — take 20 seconds to restore the power button’s proper purpose and send that Assistant connection a-packin’.

Here’s all there is to it:

And there you have it — 10 out-of-sight Pixel settings, dug up and discovered (plus the original seven we waded through earlier). Whew! That’s a lot of improvement for an already-excellent phone.

And that’s also just the start of our Pixel-enhancing adventures. Come join my free Pixel Academy e-course for seven full days of delightful Pixel knowledge — starting with some powerful camera-centric smarts and moving from there to advanced image magic, next-level nuisance reducers, and oodles of other opportunities for helpful Pixel intelligence.

You’ve already taken the first step by palming a Pixel product. Now take your experience up a notch and start tapping into everything your Pixel can do for you.

Contributing Editor JR Raphael serves up tasty morsels about the human side of technology. Hungry for more? Join him on Twitter or sign up for his weekly newsletter to get fresh tips and insight in your inbox every Friday.

Copyright © 2022 IDG Communications, Inc.

