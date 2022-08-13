Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is continuing its listing spree and rolling out support for another red-hot altcoin.
On Thursday, the exchange listed the native asset of Gnosis (GNO), a protocol built on Ethereum (ETH) that’s designed as a decentralized prediction market.
GNO, which is used for transferring value and validating transactions on the Gnosis network, is trading at $182.10 at time of writing. The 113th-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up more than 1.5% in the past day and more than 17.5% in the past week. GNO is also up nearly 73% in the past 30 days.
On Thursday, the Gnosis Chain rolled out GnosisScan, a block explorer and analytics platform that uses the Dai (DAI) stablecoin for transactions.
Explains the project,
“The tool queries the blockchain for price information and transaction statistics with the familiar UX of Etherscan. The new Gnosis Chain explorer will support ERC20, ERC721, and ERC1155 allowing users to search for transaction details related to fungible, non-fungible, and other configurations of token types.”
Coinbase rolled out trading services for GNO in July. The ERC-20 token remains down nearly 72% from its all-time high of $644.20, which it hit last November.
Crypto.com now supports more than 250 cryptocurrencies and stablecoins on its platform.
Featured Image: Shutterstock/Naeblys/Sensvector
Cryptocurrency news and analysis, covering Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, XRP, altcoins and blockchain technology
Categories
Bitcoin • Ethereum • Trading •
Ripple and XRP • Altcoins •
Blockchain • Regulators •
Scams • Crypto101 • HodlX •
Futuremash •
Industry Announcements
ABOUT US | EDITORIAL POLICY | PRIVACY POLICY
TERMS AND CONDITIONS | CONTACT
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
JOIN US ON TWITTER
JOIN US ON FACEBOOK
COPYRIGHT © 2017-2022 THE DAILY HODL
© 2022 The Daily Hodl
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Adds New Support for Surging, Under-the-Radar Altcoin – The Daily Hodl
Singapore-based digital asset exchange Crypto.com is continuing its listing spree and rolling out support for another red-hot altcoin.