Google Fiber plans 5-state growth spurt, biggest since 2015 – Economic Times

The Indian benchmark bond is the highest-yielding sovereign security in the Asia-Pacific region, barring that of Pakistan, enticing investors to invest in local debt paper.
Russian financial institutions want to align their country’s payment messaging system with the Indian messaging platform, but the Indian bankers and authorities are reluctant to pursue the idea.
The Tata Trusts are consulting legal experts to examine the possibility of including a clause in the trust deeds to the effect that the same person cannot head them as well as holding company Tata Sons, while honouring the wills of the founders, top executives close to the development told ET.
