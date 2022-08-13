Apple’s 2024 OLED iPads will be thinner and lighter – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Michail 12 July 2022

Apple iPadOS Rumors

Apple is rumored to bring OLED screens to its iPad lineup in the next few years and while most reports focused on the screen technology a new article from ET News brings more details about the display panel fabrication of the next-gen tablet lineup. Samsung and LG are touted as the two main display suppliers and both are said to be working on new OLED panels designed specifically for Apple’s upcoming 2024 iPads.

The new bit in the manufacturing process is dry etching – a process where manufacturers use gas chemicals to remove unwanted material layers off the TFT circuit pattern surface during manufacturing. This process allows the OLED panel to be thinner and lighter and will decrease the overall footprint of the tablets.

Apple is also working on developing a special coating for the display which will make the panel more durable. Apple is reportedly already testing the first prototype units of its OLED iPads internally.

Previous report on the OLED iPad suggests Apple will use double-stacked OLED displays which house two layers of light-emitting diodes which should result in increased brightness output.

