Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:APLE) – Defense World

Aug 13th, 2022



Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $17.26 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $81,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,037.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,955 shares of company stock worth $208,493 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.







