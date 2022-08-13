Elon Musk Updates the Tesla Cybertruck Release Date Estimate – MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit
Pure Autos
The Tesla Cybertruck is the kind of vehicle that people just can’t gent enough of. It’s new and revolutionary, the kind of electric vehicle that is setting the stage for electric vehicles to come. On top of that, the Tesla Cybertruck has been shrouded in a sense of mystery. Its release date and also details about its appearance have changed several times. Now, Elon Musk seems to have acknowledged that the Tesla Cybertruck is on track for a mid-2023 release. If that proves to be true, it will be a very exciting time for electric vehicles.
RELATED: Is Tesla Designing New Cybertrucks Before the First One Is Out?
While Elon Musk certainly did not announce an exact release date, he did recently identify a time frame during which we can expect the Tesla Cybertruck to debut. Citing comments made during Tesla’s second quarter earnings call, Teslarati writes, “it does appear that Tesla is now extremely confident about a mid-2023 Cybertruck release date.”
RELATED: Will Tesla Employees Get a Discount on the New Cybertruck? That’s a Hard No
There’s a lot that goes into producing a vehicle as novel as the Tesla Cybertruck. It certainly isn’t easy to make an electric truck that will be both unlike anything else on the market and yet similar enough to familiar vehicles to be desirable. With that kind of necessary balance comes delays, at least in the case of the Tesla Cybertruck. Yet Teslarati says that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is confident that these delays will only enhance the final Cybertruck product. During the Q2 call, Musk said the Cybertruck will involve “another level of simplicity and manufacturing improvements.”
So will the Tesla Cybertruck be as great as everyone is hoping? Musk is optimistic that it will be. He said, “Our team continues to focus on Cybertruck production readiness and some future platform design. We are expecting to be — still expecting to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year. And we’re very, very excited about that product. I think it might actually be our best product ever.”
RELATED: Tesla Cyber Rodeo: Giga Texas Can Hold ‘194 billion hamsters’ and Cybertruck News
The Tesla Cybertruck’s official release has been delayed several times. This is in part at least because of design challenges. Despite its many delays, the Tesla Cybertruck has a production date of 2023. This is two years after its initial announced production date of 2021. After it was clear that that date was going to slip by without a Cybertruck, its production date was changed to 2022. Even that wasn’t a possibility, and 2023 is now the date to meet.
Supply chain problems have certainly impacted the Cybertruck, as well. A massive microchip shortage has made the production of pretty much all vehicles slow to nonexistent. Across the board, vehicles are being on delayed or canceled. Some are being made without key components.
The Tesla Cybertruck’s release may have been delayed several times, but it looks like we now know it’s likely to be released sometime in the middle of 2023. With all the anticipation that has built up around the Cybertruck, it will be interesting to see what the final product looks like.
RELATED: 5 New Tesla Cybertruck Updates That Just Might Change Your Mind About It
Elon Musk Updates the Tesla Cybertruck Release Date Estimate – MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit