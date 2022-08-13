'Money Heist Korea' on Netflix: Fans find BTS connect; give their verdict on series – Republic World

Ads

Image: Instagram/ @moneyheistkorea

Money Heist Korea finally landed on Netflix on Friday, June 24, garnering a trail of reactions from netizens highly awaiting the adaptation of the hit Spanish show. The first part, titled Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, is set in the same fictional world as the original series, following a mastermind, The Professor, who recruits a gang of robbers to pull off a heist in the Korean Peninsula.

While the Alvaro Morte-starrer series became one the most successful Netflix shows, the Korean version has also largely drawn positive responses from audiences. Apart from the ensemble cast’s performance and storyline, many also went gaga over the inclusion of BTS’ popular song DNA in the first episode.

While some fans rooted for Lee Hyun-woo’s return to the screen as Rio, others hailed the character’s chemistry with his criminal love-interest Tokyo (played by Jeon Jong-seo). Twitterati also revealed who their favourite character among the robber gang is. Apart from detailing the storyline, and performances, many were taken aback by BTS’ DNA playing in the initial scenes, saying that it was a good way to get them hooked. Take a look at some of the reactions.

TOKYO X RIO MY FAV DUO THEY’RE GLOWINGGGGGGGGG 💓💓💓#MoneyHeistKorea pic.twitter.com/PR0Vcpl7LO

five years waiting lee hyun woo comeback on screen … and what better way than to play in money heist korea, I am so excited #MoneyHeistKorea pic.twitter.com/hIqlkijaLH

‘DNA’ by BTS being played in the first episode of Money Heist: Korea (also talking about ARMYs)

pic.twitter.com/M4uKL2Oe3A

went to watch money heist: korea and the first second of the first episode dna started playing, good way to get me hooked

Directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, Money Heist Korea stars Yoo Ji-tae, Park Hae-soo, Lee Won-jong, and Park Myung-hoon in lead roles.

