Daily Crunch: Samsung's vice chairman receives presidential pardon for bribery conviction – Yahoo Finance

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.
Last night was a full moon, somehow it’s already halfway through August, and did you know there’s a Beach Plum LaCroix flavor? The world’s gone topsy-turvy, but at least it’s time for the weekend.
What did you do this week that made you feel alive? Can you do more of that next week? And that concludes our microtherapy session. Now, let’s get on with the news. — Christine and Haje
Pardon me: A presidential pardon is restoring Samsung’s vice chairman Jay Lee’s ability to take the company’s helm. Lee had been convicted on bribery charges in 2017, and the pardon will erase it, Kate writes.
5G begets 4G: Yeah, you read that right. Amazon launched AWS Private 5G so companies can build their own 4G networks…for now, Paul writes. This is something that has been in the works since late 2021, and the company said eventually there will be capabilities for 5G networks.
Location obliteration: Natasha L explains how Google was fined $40 million by Australia’s government, which found the tech giant had misled consumers about its Android location tracking settings.
Don’t miss Brian’s Actuator newsletter, which is usually all about the state of hardware and robotics, but today is mostly about Amazon and iRobot.
And for your daily dose of levity, don’t miss Amanda’s excellent piece of satire: FWD: fwd: From the CEO: BeCareful while you BeReal!
A few more highlights:
I’d subscribe to that salad: Positive Food raised $7 million in funding as it goes after the $34 billion fresh prepared foods market, reports Christine.
Tumbling into a whirlwind: Manish reports that an individual suspected of being a developer of the U.S.-sanctioned crypto anonymizing service Tornado Cash has been arrested. Privacy advocates ain’t happy.
Time for some zen news: It’s a modest Series C, but the Toronto-based maker of the Muse meditation headband raised $9.5 million and is launching new subscription services, Brian reports.
Like Slack but top secret: Big among European government clients in particular, the secure messaging app Wire grabs a €24 million Series C round, reports Natasha L.
Tune in on August 17: We’re hanging out with Ethena’s CEO Roxanne Petraeus and Homebrew’s Hunter Walk on TechCrunch Live, talking about identifying underserved market segments next week. Set yourself a little reminder — this one’s gonna be good.
Image Credits: iLexx (opens in a new window) / Getty Images
In the video game Katamari Damacy, players control an avatar who rolls a sticky ball that captures anything it touches. The goal: create a sphere large enough to become a star or moon.
E-commerce aggregators work in much the same way by purchasing smaller brands, then optimizing their manufacturing and sales channels to boost market share.
This model was effective in a prevaccine era when consumers stopped visiting stores, but is the brand-rollup model still viable today?
“Decreased consumer confidence, inflated brand value and a freeze in investment capital are creating a perfect storm,” says David Wright, co-founder and CEO of e-commerce accelerator Pattern. “Unless aggregators change how they operate, their future is bleak at best and nonexistent at worst.”
What does the future look like for e-commerce aggregators?
(TechCrunch+ is our membership program, which helps founders and startup teams get ahead. You can sign up here.)
Have you seen these ransomware group members? The U.S. government is offering $10 million in exchange for information leading to the identification and location of members of the Russia-based Conti ransomware operative, Carly writes.
Speaking of alleged fraudulent behavior, Manish writes about India’s anti-money-laundering agency freezing $46.4 million in assets belonging to Singapore-based crypto exchange Vauld while it looks into the company’s business practices.
Meanwhile, Brian looks into what’s happening over at Boston Dynamics after being acquired by Hyundai in 2020, which includes a new artificial intelligence and robotics institute buoyed by $400 million.
Pew study reveals what we’ve known for a while: That teens are not using Facebook anymore. The study found that Facebook lost like half of its users aged 13–17 since 2015, Amanda reports.
You have to spend money to make money: That’s what Rivian’s leadership is saying anyway. The electric vehicle maker is sticking to its plans to deliver 25,000 vehicles by the end of the year, but it is going to have to burn through $700 million to do so, Harri reports.
Your neighbor just got interesting or creepy, not sure which yet: If you’ve ever wanted to see what happens on other people’s Ring doorbells, MGM, which is owned by Amazon, is prepared to make you happy, Amanda writes.
Friday features: Let’s take a stroll through some new app features, shall we? Aisha reports on Instacart’s new feature for really hungry but also indecisive customers, and she explores LinkedIn’s new creator tools designed to better share visual content. Meanwhile, Google is updating the search quality of its “featured snippets,” Taylor writes.
There are a number of startups working to improve trash sorting with robots. AMP Robotics is near the top of the list, coupling a picker and a conveyor belt to sort materials in large, automated facilities. Too often people either don’t bother to separate trash, or simply don’t understand where things go.
Competitive chef Demetrio Zavala beats health scare to return to Delray for kitchen wins with local restaurateur and old friend Gary Rack.
He says first 40 pictures from photo booth showed just him
BMW and Toyota will team up to produce hydrogen fuel cell vehicles starting mid-decade, according to a report in Nikkei Asia. The two will begin producing and selling hydrogen fuel cell vehicles developed jointly as early as 2025, BMW sales chief Pieter Nota told the publication. The automakers have worked together before, jointly developing the iX5 Hydrogen based on BMW's X5 SUV, as well as the BMW Z4 and Toyota Supra sports cars in 2019.
Orange County Animal Services says they are in need of adopters immediately. They are near capacity, caring for over 200 dogs. The shelter is now waiving the adoption fees for 'ready to go' pets.
Should Tim Cook of Apple be thrown in jail for manufacturing a phone that’s used by criminals to plan heists? Should the CEO of Boeing be punished for building the planes that hijackers flew into the World Trade Center? On Friday, news broke that Dutch authorities have arrested someone who allegedly contributed to the open-source Tornado Cash cryptocurrency tumbler on Ethereum.
The Orange County Animal Shelter is running out of space, the organization said Thursday.
A digital vulnerability in the computer systems used on some Boeing Co aircraft that could have allowed malicious hackers to modify data and cause pilots to make dangerous miscalculations has been fixed, security researchers said on Friday. Older versions of a digital tool used to calculate landing and take-off speeds on some aircraft could be tampered with by hackers with direct access to an “Electronic Flight Bag,” or EFB, a tablet device used by pilots to plan flights, cybersecurity firm Pen Test Partners said in a report.
Guggenheim Partners analyst John DiFucci launched coverage of the group late Thursday, with some thoughts on where to place bets in the sector. DiFucci is new to Guggenheim, but a familiar name on the Street—at various times, he’s covered the software sector for Jefferies, J.P Morgan, Oppenheimer, and a couple of place that have since disappeared—Bear Stearns and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. DiFucci has Buy ratings on Oracle (ORCL), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), CrowdStrike (CRWD), Splunk (SPLK), Zscaler (ZS), and Progress Software (PRGS).
Are you a Costco Member? Learn these 7 shopping hacks to maximize your spending power at the discount club giant in this video. Plus, even if you AREN’T a Costco member… keep watching, because there are some hacks in here for you, too! 😉 Check out more great videos from Slickdeals! Watch Next: Graphics Cards […]
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo take a look at the new emojis that are expected to come out and the push for Apple developers to adopt universal texting technology.
Deutsche Telekom AG (OTC: DTEGY) reiterated plans to build its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS), the Wall Street Journal reports. Deutsche Telekom acknowledged nearing the majority ownership of T-Mobile U.S. by customers. Deutsche Telekom disclosed a 48.4% stake in T-Mobile U.S. with majority voting power in the U.S. wireless carrier. Earlier this year, Deutsche Telekom paid $2.4 billion to SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) to increase its stake in T-Mobile U.S. to 48.4%. Deutsche Telekom
You can save up to $60 on Apple's flagship smartwatch which has all the bells and whistles you'd expect.
Here's when the Colorado aerospace company's important new satellites are now expected to lift off.
The two tech giants discussed revenue-sharing arrangements, including a potential ad-free, subscription version of Facebook.
The accelerated pace of 5G deployment should help the Zacks Communication – Components industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. ANET, SPMYY and TESS are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.
Online daters using one of Match Group's (MTCH) apps can now use Garbo's online background check service to screen potential dates.
Meta can ‘track every single interaction with external websites, from all form inputs like passwords and addresses, to every single tap’
In 2011, legendary investor and software engineer Marc Andreessen famously said that "software is eating the world," meaning that software would upend entire industries and disrupt incumbent stocks. Over the next decade, his vision played out, and software and tech companies came to dominate the broader market. Here are two dominant software companies you can buy now for 2022 and beyond.
Cloud computing is seeing an increasing usage globally as it enables data interoperability in a scalable and cost-efficient way through data collection, processing and analysis.
Daily Crunch: Samsung's vice chairman receives presidential pardon for bribery conviction – Yahoo Finance
To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.