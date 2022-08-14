Turn-based RPG Avatar: Generations for iOS, Android to soft launch in August – Gematsu

Ads

Turn-based RPG Avatar: Generations will soft launch for iOS and Android in Canada, Denmark, South Africa, and Sweden in August, developer Square Enix London Mobile announced in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products. Access will expand to additional territories in the months following.

Here is an overview of the game, via Square Enix London Mobile:

Avatar: Generations is a new free-to-play, RPG adventure based on Nickelodeon’s beloved animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender and is being developed in partnership with Vancouver-based studio Navigator Games.

Expanding the beloved universe of the world-renowned property, Avatar: Generations invites players to step into the shoes of fan-favorite characters across the franchise. The first chapter introduces Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, Suki, and Zuko accompanied by the much-loved companions Appa and Momo as they embark on a globetrotting quest to fulfill Aang’s destiny. Future expansions will explore Avatar Kyoshi, Korra, Roku, and more across the timelines of the Four Nations. The game will feature epic squad-based battles and unique adventure sequences, underpinned by deep upgrade and party customization systems as players recruit new heroes and grow their team potential. Players will also be able to experience fan-favorite locations, stories, and events in an open world, as well as brand new stories that expand the universe.

“We are thrilled to unveil Avatar: Generations as the second official title in production from Square Enix London Mobile and I can’t wait for players to dive in later this year,” said Square Enix Montreal head of mobile Patrick Naud in a press release. “Avatar: Generations represents Square Enix London Mobile’s continued investment in publishing high-quality free-to-play mobile titles based on iconic IPs.”

Navigator Games CEO Will Moore added, “With a globally beloved brand of this level, we’ve endeavored to create a game that expands the rich and storied universe of Avatar: The Last Airbender in way that feels authentic and exciting to fans of the series and RPG games alike. At the same time, we’ve ensured that the game remains accessible to anyone who doesn’t traditionally play RPGs. Our partners at Square Enix London Mobile have been hugely supportive in these efforts, and we’re working closely with our community during this soft launch period to make the best version of the game possible.”

Visit the teaser website here.

