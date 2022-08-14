How to reinstall Windows 11 updates – Tech Advisor

Ads

It’s crucially important to keep your Windows 11 device up to date, but things don’t always go to plan.

Some updates inadvertently contain bugs, which can slow down your device and make you wish you’d stuck with the previous version. But sometimes, it’s just a problem with the way the update was applied.

If you’re unhappy with a recent update, it’s worth checking which is to blame. An issue during installation is usually solved by reinstalling it, but you may want to block an update if it’s known to cause issues. In this article, we outline how to do both.

Whether you want to reinstall the update or block it, uninstalling the update will always be the first step. Fortunately, Microsoft makes the process relatively easy:

Assuming this is a Windows 11 security or feature update, this will just take you back to the version you had installed previously.

That same update should now be available to download from Settings:

Not seeing the update appear? It may still be available via Microsoft’s Update Catalog – search using the update number beginning with KB. Once downloaded, double-click the file and follow the instructions to install it on your device. This will also require a restart.

If you know there’s a specific update causing the problems, your best bet is to prevent the system from ever downloading it again:

There’s no need to restart your device this time. If you ever change your mind, choose ‘Show hidden updates’ rather than ‘Hide updates’ in step 4.

