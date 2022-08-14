Tamadoge Beta Sale Sells Out Due to High Demand – The Next Meme Coin to Explode? – BeInCrypto

Ads

‘Meme coin’ sensation Tamadoge has just announced that its Beta sale allocation has sold out – way ahead of the September 2nd deadline.

All told, Tamadoge’s team has raised $2 million worth of USDT in a matter of weeks and will now be moving onto the presale phase, which will see the token’s price increase by 25%.

Investors who acquired TAMA tokens through the Beta sale are likely thrilled with this news as Tamadoge gears up for CEX listings later in the year.

Tamadoge’s remarkable success has been attributed to the project’s exciting use of play-to-earn (P2E) mechanisms. These mechanisms allow users to earn tokenized rewards through skilled gameplay, which can then be spent on in-game items or withdrawn to an external wallet.

Tamadoge takes this process one step further by combining these P2E elements with an appealing ‘meme coin’ aesthetic. Within Tamadoge’s ecosystem, players can own ‘Tamadoge pets’ (which are structured as NFTs) and use them to battle other users’ pets.

PVP battle mechanics have been seen in other crypto projects, yet Tamadoge stands out from the crowd since the winner is rewarded in ‘Dogepoints’. Each user’s Dogepoints are tallied every month and tracked on the ecosystem’s leaderboard.

At the end of each month, the user with the most Dogepoints will receive rewards in the form of TAMA – Tamadoge’s native ERC-20 token. TAMA can be used to purchase in-game items, such as food and accessories for Tamadoge pets, but can also be used as a way to gain exposure to the project’s growth.

Ultimately, Tamadoge’s compelling use cases and friendly design ensure the project appeals to a broad audience of potential investors, with many marking it as one of the cryptos with the highest potential. Considering the incredible success that the likes of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have had without any ‘real’ utility, it’s understandable why Tamadoge is attracting so much attention.

Since Tamadoge’s ecosystem is still in development, the P2E rewards mechanism is not yet available for users to benefit from. However, Tamadoge’s team decided to launch a ‘Beta sale’ phase in July, which allowed early investors to get their hands on TAMA tokens for a low price.

Each TAMA token had a nominal value of $0.01, with the minimum investment threshold set at just 1,000 tokens (around $10). Due to Tamadoge’s potential within the meme coin niche, this Beta sale immediately began gaining traction, raising over $500,000 in the first few days of its launch.

The popularity of this Beta sale has also generated colossal attention on social media, with Tamadoge’s official Twitter page now boasting over 38,000 followers. In addition, the Tamadoge Telegram group has over 21,000 members – highlighting how engaged the community is at this early stage.

Now that the Tamadoge Beta sale phase has sold out, the project will be moving to the ‘presale’ phase, which will see the TAMA token price increase by 25% to $0.0125. No end date has been set for the presale phase, although Tamadoge’s team already has some exciting plans for after its conclusion.

These plans include a token listing on LBank, marking the first time that investors can get their hands on the token through a major exchange. Given that TAMA uses the ERC-20 standard, there will likely be other listings soon if the project continues on its upwards trajectory.

Another reason to get involved in the Tamadoge crypto giveaway is worth $100,000 for one lucky investor. The draw takes place 30 days from the giveaway’s start date of 30th August. To be in with a chance, you just need to buy $100 worth of TAMA through the website and enter the crypto giveaway draw on Gleam.

One of the reasons investors are excited about Tamadoge’s future is the token’s deflationary characteristics. Instead of employing a transactional tax, like many other tokens, Tamadoge’s team has opted to implement a ‘token burn’ mechanism into in-game purchases.

This means that whenever a Tamadoge user makes a purchase, 5% of the transaction amount will be destroyed forever. For example, if a user buys a new collar for their Tamadoge pet costing 1,000 TAMA, then 50 TAMA will be burned.

As the project gathers momentum and more users make in-game transactions, this will accelerate the token-burning process. Ultimately, this mechanism ensures that TAMA becomes scarcer over time – which is excellent news for the token’s long-term value.

Another factor that could influence Tamadoge’s success is the project’s roadmap. Tamadoge’s team has already presented several exciting plans, including physical rewards and Tamadoge-themed arcade games.

However, one of the plans that have caught the media’s attention is the development of an augmented-reality (AR) app that will allow Tamadoge users to view their pets in real life. AR-based apps were brought into the mainstream due to the incredible success of Pokemon GO – and Tamadoge looks set to tap into this exciting niche.

Those looking to invest in Tamadoge can now do so through the presale phase, which is accessible via Tamadoge’s website. TAMA tokens can be purchased using ETH or USDT and will be available to collect after the conclusion of the presale.

Investors looking to buy Tamadoge right now must follow the five quick steps below:

