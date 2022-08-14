New She-Hulk Disney+ Poster Teases Thor & Ultron Connections – The Direct

Ads

Disney+ has offered Marvel Studios the ability to experiment with genres and formats that were previously impossible on the big screen. WandaVision already proved to be the studio’s first sitcom. Now, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will dive into the legal comedy genre as Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters debuts as a superhero lawyer working in the MCU.

Up until now, the deepest exploration of the law in the MCU came with Daredevil, as Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock served as a lawyer-by-day and superhero-by-night. The Man Without Fear’s legal career has even led to rumors that Cox will reprise his role in She-Hulk, having just recently returned to assist Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Avengers have long avoided legal consequences for their actions. The only major ramifications came with the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War.

With Walters preparing to enter the fray, the heroes of the MCU will soon have access to their own specialist legal representation, something which has been teased with a new promo.

Marvel Studios released a new poster for the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Disney+ series that hides references to Ultron and Thor. The poster – as shared by @writtenbysara – was handed out in gift bags to those visiting the Disney+ booth at San Diego Comic-Con.

The poster promotes Jennifer Walters’ superhero law firm with a hotline: “Call Today! 1-877-SHE-HULK.” Dialing this hotline will connect callers to a hidden audio message from the “superhero law division at GLK&H.”

Walters: “Hi, you’ve reached the superhero law division at GLK&H.”

Unknown Voice: “Ok, this time, record it as She-Hulk.”

The message goes on to ask callers if they have ever “accidentally [created] a sentient robot who… tried to destroy the world” or if they are an “Asgardian God who leaves a giant burning imprint… every time [they] arrive on Earth:”

Walters: “What? You know they can’t see me, right? Uh, okay, whatever. Your call is very important to us. Our associates are unavailable to take your call at this time, but please stay on the line to hear about our services at GLK&H. Have you been fined 1000s of dollars worth of damage for the city you were trying to protect? Did you accidentally create a sentient robot who got the feels and tried to destroy the world? Maybe you’re an Asgardian god who leaves a giant burning imprint on private property everytime you arrive on Earth.”

Unknown Voice: “Whoop, whoop! I know who she’s talking about.”

Walters: “We’ve got your back. Our associates at the superhuman law division at GLK&H will fight for your right to fight for everyone else’s rights, ’cause that’s what superheroing is all about. But don’t take my word for it, here’s some testimonials from our satisfied clients. And– and then, this is where we include a client, right?”

The full voice message – posted by @loventhunders – can be heard below:

The Avengers have long been causing massive damage to the world in their efforts to protect it. Just as this hotline message describes, Thor leaves a massive Bifrost-shaped imprint on the ground every time he travels on and off-world, and Tony Stark worked with Bruce Banner to create an artificial robot that destroyed a European city.

The Sokovia Accords were the closest thing to a legal consequence that the MCU has delivered yet, and even they quickly disappeared after Captain America: Civil War. Who knows whether the hero-controlling laws are still even active in the same capacity, but if they are, all the new heroes of Phase 4 are already in breach of them.

With Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, being an attorney representing superheroes, perhaps the Sokovia Accords will play into the Disney+ series. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did tease that She-Hulk may include some surprise characters week-to-week, one can only wonder which heroes may show up in need of legal assistance.

Perhaps the legal comedy will finally be the MCU project to address the legal consequences brought upon the Avengers for the damage they cause along the way. With Tony Stark no longer around to pay for that damage, the Avengers may be in need of a new benefactor moving forward.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere on Wednesday, August 17, exclusively on Disney+.

