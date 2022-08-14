How to watch Five Days at Memorial, a new Apple TV+ series about Hurricane Katrina – 9to5Mac

August 11
Tonight, Apple releases the first three episodes of its new drama, Five Days at Memorial. The eight-part limited series focuses on the impact of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation on a specific hospital, the Memorial Medical Center. The show stars Vera Farmiga, Cherry Jones, Robert Pine and more. Five Days at Memorial is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.
Five Days at Memorial is based on a non-fiction book of the same name. The series is directed and produced by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse.
The ‘five days’ of terror and catastrophe referred to in the title are portrayed in the first five episodes of the series, with a harrowing day-by-day account combining dramatisation and visual effects with archive footage.
The remaining three episodes of the series shift focus to the investigation into the questionable decision-making at the hospital. In total, 45 people died at the hospital. But there is some evidence that human error meant more people died than was necessary and that unlawful euthanasia had taken place to some extent.
Vera Farmiga plays Dr. Anna Pou, the main focal point of the alleged crimes. Other notable cast members include Cherry Jones as Susan Mulderick,
Five Days at Memorial is a one-season limited series show. The first three episodes are available on August 12, with the remaining five episodes dropping weekly, every Friday.
Five Days at Memorial joins Apple’s expanding lineup of premium drama and comedy series. Other notable releases coming soon include a new Snoopy special also available today, dark comedy Bad Sisters starring Sharon Horgan premiering next week, and the final season of sci-fi series SEE debuts the week after.
