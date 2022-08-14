Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc. – Defense World

Ads

MarketRank is calculated as an average of available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

2.73 out of 5 stars

113th out of 659 stocks

10th out of 66 stocks

Alphabet has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 33 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings.

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $146.81, Alphabet has a forecasted upside of 20.7% from its current price of $121.68.

Alphabet has been the subject of 27 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Alphabet does not currently pay a dividend.

Alphabet does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alphabet insiders have sold 3,352.91% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $456,164.00 in company stock and sold $15,750,955.00 in company stock.

11.44% of the stock of Alphabet is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

41.70% of the stock of Alphabet is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alphabet are expected to grow by 11.88% in the coming year, from $5.22 to $5.84 per share.

The P/E ratio of Alphabet is 22.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 124.82.

The P/E ratio of Alphabet is 22.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 399.10.

Alphabet has a PEG Ratio of 1.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

Alphabet has a P/B Ratio of 6.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.68. 19,096,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,261,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,852 shares of company stock worth $15,750,955 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for Alphabet and its competitors with MarketBeat’s FREE daily newsletter.

38 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alphabet in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 33 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” GOOGL shares.

38 Wall Street research analysts have issued 12-month price targets for Alphabet’s shares. Their GOOGL share price forecasts range from $113.00 to $186.00. On average, they predict the company’s stock price to reach $146.81 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 20.7% from the stock’s current price.

Alphabet’s stock was trading at $144.8520 at the start of the year. Since then, GOOGL shares have decreased by 16.0% and is now trading at $121.68.

The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday, October 25th 2022.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July, 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS.

Alphabet’s stock split on Monday, July 18th 2022. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st 2022. The newly minted shares were issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th 2022. An investor that had 100 shares of stock prior to the split would have 2,000 shares after the split.

Alphabet trades on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “GOOGL.”

Alphabet’s stock is owned by many different retail and institutional investors. Top institutional investors include Fiera Capital Corp (0.14%), FMR LLC (0.09%), Bishop Rock Capital L.P. (0.04%), Northern Trust Corp (0.03%), Jennison Associates LLC (0.01%) and Swiss National Bank (0.01%). Insiders that own company stock include 2016 Gp LLC Gv, 2021 Gp LLC Gv, Amie Thuener O’toole, Ann Mather, Brin Sergey, Frances Arnold, John Kent Walker, John L Hennessy, Lawrence Page, Philipp Schindler and Prabhakar Raghavan.

Shares of GOOGL stock can be purchased through any online brokerage account. Popular online brokerages with access to the U.S. stock market include WeBull, Vanguard Brokerage Services, TD Ameritrade, E*TRADE, Robinhood, Fidelity, and Charles Schwab.

One share of GOOGL stock can currently be purchased for approximately $121.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion and generates $257.64 billion in revenue each year. The information services provider earns $76.03 billion in net income (profit) each year or $5.3750 on an earnings per share basis.

The company employs 156,500 workers across the globe.

Alphabet was founded in 2015.

Alphabet’s mailing address is 1600 AMPHITHEATRE PARKWAY, MOUNTAIN VIEW CA, 94043. The official website for the company is www.abc.xyz. The information services provider can be reached via phone at (650) 253-0000, via email at investor-relations@abc.xyz, or via fax at 650-253-0001.

