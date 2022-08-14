Microsoft to Hold Ignite 2022 in An Effort to Revive In-Person Tech Events – Appuals

Ads

The first Microsoft tech event to take place in person since the more than two-year-old coronavirus outbreak is scheduled for October. The annual Microsoft Ignite conference for programmers and IT workers will be held in Seattle from October 12 to 14. Microsoft warns that “space will be limited.”

Ignite registration will become accessible in late August, and online attendance will be free. Microsoft is organizing live events in many places across the globe, with the Seattle Convention Center serving as the main venue.

According to a Microsoft FAQ, “The Seattle in-person experience will include highly engaging and immersive events at the Seattle Convention Center.” The FAQ is silent on Microsoft’s strategy for limiting COVID-19 exposure among guests or on whether masks and/or immunizations will be necessary.

The 10th anniversary of Microsoft Surface will be celebrated just a few days before Microsoft Ignite. On October 26, 2012, Microsoft unveiled the Surface RT tablet series. According to sources from The Verge, Microsoft intends to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Surface this autumn with new devices and will release the 22H2 update for Windows 11 in late September. All of the most recent Windows, Office, and Azure upgrades will probably be covered at Microsoft Ignite.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Microsoft initially made all of its internal and external events digital-only in April 2020. One of the first digital-only events hosted by the corporation was Microsoft Build, and throughout 2021, the firm held other virtual gaming, cloud, and Windows events. Two years after the pandemic spread, Microsoft is hosting the event, and it will undoubtedly inspire other tech giants to do similar measures.

