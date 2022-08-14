5 Things You Need To Know This Week (8/13) – Disney Plus Informer

Home Latest News 5 Things You Need To Know This Week (8/13) – Disney Plus...

5 Things You Need To Know This Week (8/13)

Aabha Sharma
A lot of news happened this week!  We’ve rounded up the top 5 news stories so you can stay informed on everything that’s happening.
1.  Disney+ announced its new subscription with ads tier will launch in the United States on December 8, 2022. Find out pricing details here.
2.  Disney+ has reached 152 million subscribers with a 14.4 million gain in Disney+ streaming subscribers.  More details here.
3.  Disney has released the trailer for Disney+’s first UK Original series “Wedding Season.”  The eight part series will premiere on Hulu in the US, Disney+ globally, and Star+ in Latin America on September 8, 2002 (Disney+ Day).  Watch the trailer here.
4.  20th Century Studios’ “Prey” is the #1 premiere on Hulu to date, including all film and TV series debuts. The film is also the most watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star Banner in all other territories, based on hours watched in the first 3 days of its release.
5.  D23 Expo has updated its schedule with new events including new Marvel, Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation presentations, as well as panels for The SimpsonsTronDancing With the StarsEncantoBob’s Burgers and a sneak peek of Zootopia+Check out the lineup here.
 




