5 Things You Need To Know This Week (8/13) – Disney Plus Informer

1. Disney+ announced its new subscription with ads tier will launch in the United States on December 8, 2022. Find out pricing details here.



2. Disney+ has reached 152 million subscribers with a 14.4 million gain in Disney+ streaming subscribers. More details here.



3. Disney has released the trailer for Disney+’s first UK Original series “Wedding Season.” The eight part series will premiere on Hulu in the US, Disney+ globally, and Star+ in Latin America on September 8, 2002 (Disney+ Day). Watch the trailer here.



4. 20th Century Studios’ “Prey” is the #1 premiere on Hulu to date, including all film and TV series debuts. The film is also the most watched film premiere on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star Banner in all other territories, based on hours watched in the first 3 days of its release.



5. D23 Expo has updated its schedule with new events including new Marvel, Disney+ and Walt Disney Animation presentations, as well as panels for The Simpsons, Tron, Dancing With the Stars, Encanto, Bob’s Burgers and a sneak peek of Zootopia+. Check out the lineup here.



