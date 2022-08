Shiba Inu price rallies despite its vulnerability – FXStreet

Ads

Polygon (MATIC) price action has been on treading nervously this week, with weekly earnings switching back and forth between profit and loss. It all comes down to trading this Friday to see if bulls can eke out a winning week.

Shiba Inu price positively reacted to the United States inflation report, forming a bullish candle on its daily chart. The second-largest meme coin brushed shoulders with $0.00001287 but pulled back to test support highlighted by the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.00001170.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price action is looking to execute a bullish breakout above $0.16. Ignorant bulls will try to be part of that rally, but that could prove a big mistake as a few risks need to be taken into account to be sure that this rally still has legs.

Solana (SOL) price action is set to close out the week with a mere 7% gain depending on where it ends Friday evening after the US closing bell. Overall it has been a good trading week from a fundamental perspective and technicals in a supporting role.

Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.

