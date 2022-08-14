WhatsApp privacy update: Users to be able to check their messages without others knowing – MassLive.com

Ads

This Feb. 19, 2014, file photo, shows WhatsApp and Facebook app icons on a smartphone in New York. Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were down in parts of the world on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The company said it was “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app" and it was working on restoring access.AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File

WhatsApp, a messaging platform that has more than 2 billion users across the world and is owned by Facebook parent company Meta, has announced privacy updates for users.

The app will soon allow people to control who can see when they’re online, prevent others from taking screenshots of certain messages and leave groups without notifying entire channels, CNN reported.

In a Facebook post, WhatsApp also included that users will have a little over two days to delete messages from chats after hitting send.

While announcing the changes of the app on Facebook and Instagram, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would “keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

Last year, WhatsApp was criticized after an update to its terms of service where may users expressed concerns about a section of the app’s privacy policy that detailed what is shared with Facebook, “which has a troubled reputation when it comes to protecting user data,” CNN wrote.

Facebook responded to the uproar, confirming that its data sharing practices were not new and did not “impact how people communicate privately with friends or family.”

Now, starting this month, two of the new features being introduced on WhatsApp are here. These features will let users choose who can see when they’re active, and to leave groups without other users knowing.

Another tool, called the screenshot blocking tool, may become available for messages intended to be viewed just once, and is still being tested, according to CNN.

Related Content:

Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.

Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement, and Your California Privacy Rights (User Agreement updated 1/1/21. Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement updated 7/1/2022).

Cookie Settings

© 2022 Advance Local Media LLC. All rights reserved (About Us).

The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Advance Local.

Community Rules apply to all content you upload or otherwise submit to this site.

Ad Choices

source