If You Bought The Dip In Bitcoin And Ethereum, Here's How Much You'd Have Now – Benzinga

The prices of cryptocurrencies have fallen in value in 2022 with many of the top coins down more than 50% from all-time highs. Here’s a look at how buying the dip in the top two cryptocurrencies one month ago would have performed for an investor.

What Happened: The cryptocurrency market regained a total valuation of over $1 trillion on Monday. The change came with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD leading a market recovery.

Bitcoin and Ethereum both fell after several cryptocurrency exchanges faced liquidity problems and fear hit the sector. A crypto winter bear market has been underway for several months, with a rebound that started over the last few days showing signs of life for the sector.

Both Bitcoin and Ethereum hit their 52-week lows on June 18.

Over the last 52 weeks, Bitcoin has traded between $17,708.62 and $68,789.63, with highs in November 2021.

Over the last 52 weeks, Ethereum has traded between $896.11 to $4,891.70, with highs in November 2021.

Investing $1,000 In BTC, ETH: If an investor was able to time the drop and buy the dip in both Bitcoin and Ethereum, they have generated a positive one-month return.

A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin at the low on June 18, 2022, could have purchased 0.0565 BTC. The $1,000 investment would be worth $1,220.96 today based on a price of $21,609.94 for Bitcoin at the time of writing.

A $1,000 investment in Ethereum at the low on June 18, 2022, could have purchased 1.1159 ETH. The $1,000 investment would be worth $1,651.61 based on a price of $1,480.07 for Ethereum at the time of writing.

The Bitcoin investment would be up 22.1% in one month and the Ethereum investment would be up 65.2%. The total $2,000 investment would be up 43.6% in exactly one month’s time.

Whether this is a short-term increase in cryptocurrency prices or the start of another rally remains to be seen.

Photo: Akif CUBUK via Shutterstock



