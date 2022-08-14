OnePlus Nord 2T specifications spotted on Geekbench: MediaTek Dimensity 1300, 8GB RAM, and more – 91mobiles

Ads

OnePlus is yet to announce an official launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2T.

OnePlus is reportedly going to launch its mid-range OnePlus Nord 2T soon in the global market, and in India. While the brand is yet to confirm the launch of the device, multiple leaks and rumours surrounding the OnePlus Nord 2T have already flooded the internet. Now, the device has been spotted on the Geekbench database website, which helps us double check some already leaked specifications of the device. Let’s take a look.

As seen in the image above, the OnePlus Nord 2T (with the model number OnePlus CPH2399) has managed to pull off 474 in the single-core test and 2,933 in the multi-core test. Furthermore, the Geekbench listing confirms that the OnePlus Nord 2T will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which will be paired with 8GB RAM. Lastly, the Geekbench listing reveals that the OnePlus Nord 2T will boot Android 12 OS out of the box.

This is pretty much all the Geekbench database listing has in store for us when it comes to the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T, but previous reports claim that the device will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is said to pack in a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Lastly, the OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2T was spotted listed on AliExpress earlier this week, which revealed a list price of $399 (Rs 31,000) approximately. The smartphone will reportedly arrive in a single 8GB/128GB configuration.

OnePlus Nord 2T launch is expected sometime later in May. However, the company is yet to announce an official launch date.

