Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz, Meek Mill Celebrate Album Release with Skating Party – TMZ

Ads

Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz and Meek Mill were high rollers Friday night in NYC’s Rockefeller Center … and it looked like a blast!

The “Girl on Fire” singer threw an awesome party for close friends and family, celebrating the release of “KEYS II” … a deluxe edition of her double album “KEYS.”

Alicia and Swizz showed off their rink skills, dancing and holding each other, taking smiling selfies and even smooching as they rolled along.

Alicia also got jiggy by herself … busting moves just like back in the 70s!

And, then there was Meek … he was having fun with a young woman, circling the rink as they held hands.

The Philly rapper was also cutting it up with Busta Rhymes off to the side. Guess Busta wasn’t in the skating mood.

It was fire in the hot, hot summer!

Yes! Send me email updates and offers from TMZ and its Affiliates. By subscribing, I agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

source