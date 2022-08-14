Nothing phone (1) teardown reveals Glyph’s innards – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Enrique 13 August 2022

If there’s any device worth watching a teardown of it is the Nothing Phone (1). In the most recent video uploaded to JerryRigEverything’s YouTube channel, the Nothing Phone (1) gets the teardown treatment following its scratch, bend, and burn test.

The Nothing Phone (1) is a unique device in that it features an entire assembly dedicated to the aesthetic of the device. The Glyph grid is made up of hundreds of tiny individual LED lights. After removing the adhesive around the outer glass, we can finally see how the Nothing Phone (1) is held together.

To start, everything on the back of the Nothing Phone (1) is made of plastic panels that cover the entire back side of the device. After removing some of these panels (a few of which were held only by adhesive), the diffuser stickers from the Glyph lamps, and the screws holding in the remaining pieces, we can finally see the inside of the phone.

The YouTube host praises the use of adhesive pull-tabs, which make it easy to replace a worn battery. Individual components like LED lamps, buttons, and ports appear to be replaceable, but disassembly of the device involves removing the rear panel’s adhesive and dismantling the Glyph assembly.

Nothing to say,except nothing doing here with this mobile 😱👈 all hype as usual 👍

exactly not to do,

laggy ui

