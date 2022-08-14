Ferdi Sambo Apologizes, National Police Chief Also Uploaded This Post To Instagram – Nation World News

Ads

javapos.com – The former chief of the National Police Propam Division, Inspector General Ferdi Sambo, apologized to the National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo for the murder of Brigadier Yosua or Brigadier Nopriyansya Yosua Hutabarat. However, Ferdi Sambo’s apology was not discussed by the national police chief.

The National Police Chief also made the latest statement in the murder case of Brigadier J through his Instagram account, Friday (12/8). According to Listo, the revelations in the murder of Brigadier Joshua cannot be separated from the role and support of the community.

Along with this, the hard work of the police officers handling the case also paid off. “Alhamdulillah, thanks to the prayers and support of all members of the community and the National Police, we were able to do our best to uncover the shooting incident in Duren Tiga,” the national police chief wrote.

Listeo emphasized that the disclosure of the matter prioritizes scientific investigation involving multiple parties. These include forensic medicine, forensic ballistics, digital forensics, biometric identification.

as well as various other activities of scientific nature. “As well as involving external parties of Komnas HAM and Kompolnas to ensure transparency of the investigation,” he said.

So far, four people have been made suspects in the murder of Brigadier Joshua. Listeo also said that he would take action against all police suspected of violating the code of conduct in handling the case.

In fact, he also confirmed that he would take legal action against anyone who committed the crime. “We also scrutinize the code of conduct, in which if any criminal element is found, it will be dealt with as per applicable laws and regulations,” he added.

In conclusion, the National Police Chief emphasized his commitment to investigate the murder of Brigadier Joshua in a fully accountable, honest and transparent manner. He concluded, “According to the expectations of the people and the direction of the President so as to hold them accountable to the public for upholding the dignity and name of the Polly institution.”

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)

{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};

if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;

n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;

t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];

s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’, https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);

fbq(‘init’, ‘313127406187438’);

fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

Nation World News is the fastest emerging news website covering all the latest news, world’s top stories, science news entertainment sports cricket’s latest discoveries, new technology gadgets, politics news, and more.

Contact us: contact@nationworldnews.com

© Copyright 2021 Nation World News All Right Reserved.

source