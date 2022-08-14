Apple News distributes its first daily local newsletter – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple has started to publish an Apple News local daily newsletter covering the San Francisco Bay Area, a concept that could spread to other areas in the future.

After providing enhanced local news in a number of markets by creating curated collections for specific areas since July 2020, Apple News has taken the next logical step, by making it more immediately available to residents.

The Bay Area daily local newsletter is a compilation of local news, politics, sports, dining, and other areas occurring or taking place in or near the region. TechCrunch reports the newsletter sources its articles from various publications that cover the area, including the San Francisco Chronicle, SF Gate, and The Oaklandside.

Like the existing enhanced local news coverage, the newsletter is curated by Apple News editors rather than algorithms. In theory, this should provide news more prescient to users in the area, and potentially increase the quality of items provided to newsletter subscribers.

While the daily local newsletter joins Apple News’ existing offering, which handles national and international news, the Bay Area may not be the only one offered in the future.

Apple’s local news functions in a total of 11 markets in the United States, including San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C, with each a likely candidate for its own newsletter. The list could set longer, with Apple telling the publication it plans to expand local news coverage to more cities.

Tucson being a “flyover” city, it clearly fails the curation criteria. The reality is we’re a secondary city. Oh well.

While we’re on the subject of curation, why the heck is Apple News pushing articles from news organizations that I have blocked? Why doesn’t it show me something from other non-blocked news outlets? I don’t claim to know the reason behind it. But it feels like Apple is pushing their preferred news outlets on its users and shows a blank news panel to remind us that we have blocked their preferred news. Whatever their reasoning behind it might be, I don’t like it at all. Please let me curate my top stories panels.

AppleInsider said: In theory, this should provide news more prescient to users in the area

adjective

having or showing knowledge of events before they take place: a prescient warning.

Lol.

pre·scient | ˈpreSH(ē)ənt |

adjective

having or showing knowledge of events before they take place: a prescient warning.

bonobob said: AppleInsider said: In theory, this should provide news more prescient to users in the area

adjective

having or showing knowledge of events before they take place: a prescient warning. Wow, Apple is good! “All the news before it’s fit to print.”

Wow, Apple is good! “All the news before it’s fit to print.”

JWSC said: While we're on the subject of curation, why the heck is Apple News pushing articles from news organizations that I have blocked? Why doesn't it show me something from other non-blocked news outlets? I don't claim to know the reason behind it. But it feels like Apple is pushing their preferred news outlets on its users and shows a blank news panel to remind us that we have blocked their preferred news. Whatever their reasoning behind it might be, I don't like it at all. Please let me curate my top stories panels. Tucson being a "flyover" city, it clearly fails the curation criteria. The reality is we're a secondary city. Oh well.

GeorgeBMac said: JWSC said: While we're on the subject of curation, why the heck is Apple News pushing articles from news organizations that I have blocked? Why doesn't it show me something from other non-blocked news outlets? I don't claim to know the reason behind it. But it feels like Apple is pushing their preferred news outlets on its users and shows a blank news panel to remind us that we have blocked their preferred news. Whatever their reasoning behind it might be, I don't like it at all. Please let me curate my top stories panels. Tucson being a "flyover" city, it clearly fails the curation criteria. The reality is we're a secondary city. Oh well. Trying to stay in your closed loop silo? You're not alone. Many are. That's why our country is falling apart.

Staying in a closed loop silo doesn’t have to have the negative connotation you have assigned to it. I don’t pay attention to sports, so I’ve done what I can to indicate to Apple News that I’d prefer not to see sports related articles, they still pop up occasionally. Does that mean I’m living with my head in the sand and the country is falling apart now? Same goes for “news” from People. I have no interest. How does my lack of interest in celebrity gossip affect the country as a whole?

