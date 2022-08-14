Street Art: The New Link Between Virtual and IRL NFT Experiences? – nft now

Ads

BY Langston Thomas •

August 12, 2022

Anecdotally, NFTs exist as solely digital experiences. Sure, NFT events have regularly helped bridge the gap between the metaverse and IRL, but trading NFTs, interacting with the NFT community, and accessing blockchain tech all largely happen behind a screen.

If we consider the great potential of NFT ticketing in the context of live music, it wouldn’t be too presumptuous to assume that there will be even more use cases for the link between NFTs and in-person experiences in the near future. And as developers and artists alike build toward integrating NFTs into real, everyday life (such is the goal of SoulBound Tokens), one such initiative from live arts entertainment brand Secret Walls has caught the attention of the collective NFT community.

In partnering with Palm, a leading technology company that onboards brands into Web3 and NFTs, and no-code NFT and Web3 platform Moonwalk, Secret Walls has launched a free, limited-edition digital art series and rewards program. The initiative, which combines utility-based NFTs with the Secret Walls Support Your Local Artist (SYLA) Tour, is set to give fans the opportunity to receive exclusive access to special rewards.

The SYLA tour itself promises attendees concert-like “battles” where art pieces will be judged by these free-to-mint NFT holders, as well as the live audience. The pieces will then each be donated to a local charity.

As free-to-mint NFTs have been rising in popularity, this endeavor arrives at a time when crypto and NFT pieces remain low, but community sentiment seems to be on the rise. And with NFT trading having slowed in the past few months, Secret Walls’ multi-city tour provides a perfect incentive for collectors to venture out of their dwellings to join like-minded art enthusiasts in celebrating local artists while being rewarded at the same time.

By joining the Secret Walls Rewards Program, fans have the ability to collect SYLA Tokens, which can yield exclusive benefits such as tickets to events, access to premium content, and discounts on limited-edition products. Fans need only mint an NFT from the collection to be eligible, and will have the ability to collect more pieces from the series by physically attending Secret Walls IRL events.

Kicking off on August 13, Secret Walls will be bringing the SYLA tour to more than 35 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, but NFT supplies are likely to last throughout the entire tour. To learn more about the tour and the free NFT rewards program, visit the Secret Walls website here.

