TA- The Price Of Axie Infinity Struggles Despite Crypto Relief Rally – NewsBTC

The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has struggled recently with a few bullish signs against Tether (USDT) despite market sentiments around the project.

As a result of the “Merge” sentiments, this has led to many altcoins showing relief rallies and newer altcoins making all-time highs; the price of Axie Infinity has struggled to rally despite many expectations on AXS holders.

The Merge is an upgrade on the Ethereum network from Proof-Of-Work (POW) to Proof-Of-Stake (POS) to increase its network efficiency in transactions. (Data feeds from Binance)

From the chart, the price of AXS saw a weekly low of around $14.2, which bounced from that area and rallied to a price of $18.

The price has built more momentum as it faces resistance at $19.3.

If the price of AXS on the weekly chart continues with this structure, it could quickly revisit $18, acting as a good support area for buy bids.

Weekly resistance for the price of AXS – $19.3.

Weekly support for the price of AXS – $14.

The price of AXS found strong support at around $17.5, which seems to be an area of interest on the daily chart.

AXS bounced from its support and has rallied as it faces resistance at $19.3. The price of AXS has continued to range in a channel; breaking out of this channel could send the price of AXS to $28.

At the point of writing, the price of AXS is $19.27, above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) with a price of $17.5.

If the price of AXS holds the support of $17.5 successfully, we could see the price trending higher with a successful breakout of the channel; if the price of AXS gets rejected, $17.5, which corresponds with 50 EMA, will be good support for buys.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of AXS on the daily chart is above 55, indicating healthy buy bids for AXS.

Daily (1D) resistance for AXS price – $19.3.

Daily (1D) support for AXS price – $17.5.

The price of AXS has continued to range in a channel having resistance at $19.3.

AXS is trading above the 50 and 200 EMA with prices of $18.4 and $17.3, acting as its support on the 4H chart should the price of AXS gets rejected due to the weekend sell-off.

If the price of AXS holds above the support of 18.4 with the good volume, we could see prices trending and breaking out of the range channel. If AXS experiences a sell-off, 50 and 200 EMA prices would support AXS prices.

Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for AXS price – $19.3.

Four-Hourly (4H) support for AXS price – $18.4, $17.3.

