The Uniglo (GLO) Team Are Looking To Fill What Is Missing From Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Smart Chain (BNB) – Bitcoinist

Ads

Market participants in the digital asset space are continuously spoilt for choice, with an increasing number of projects being released addressing new and expanding market verticals. The Uniglo (GLO) team have designed a project to address a central shortcoming of the market and introduced a currency that grows with the investor. This social currency will be free-floating, backed by a collection of assets, and addresses what is missing from leading crypto giants like Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB).

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo utilises buy and sell taxes to build a treasury fund that purchases a collection of assets to house in the Uniglo Vault. The contents of the Uniglo Vault give GLO a native floor price and will benefit from appreciation over time. The Vault will store stablecoins to hedge against volatility, large-cap cryptos that grow with time, and lower-cap cryptos for growth speculation. As well as real-world assets that have been tokenised and with the proliferation of asset tokenisation, the Vault will house fine art, gold, and other high-end collectables.

Fiat declines with inflation, digital assets suffer market volatility, and Uniglo is an alternative solution for investors. The GLO token is a single investment vehicle representing a diversified portfolio well hedged due to the variety of assets owned. This value-backed floating currency is ideal for investors with a lengthy time horizon.



Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin is the first update to accounting services since 1494, and the introduction of the double entry system designed by Luca Pacioli. The Bitcoin Network is a public database shared across nodes worldwide where every participant receives a complete record of all transactions.

Bitcoin facilitated the first trustless peer-to-peer value transfers and allowed two unknown parties to trade online without needing a centralised authority. Bitcoin is money designed by the people for the people and will continue to see increased global adoption.

BTC trades at $23,000 and has recently traded in a tight band. Whether it will break to the upside or the downside depends on the relative strength of the bulls and the bears. Regardless of its short-term price action, Bitcoin is an excellent store of value and should feature in every investor’s portfolio.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin, BNB, is an integral part of the BSC (Binance Smart Chain) and plays a massive role within the Binance Ecosystem. Despite being heavily critiqued by the crypto community for lack of decentralisation, the BSC and the BNB token have given more market participants access to DeFi (decentralised finance).

The BSC introduced low-cost transaction fees and, as a result, has grown incredibly. Ranked second largest by TVL (Total Value Locked) and featuring some of the best DeFi protocols like PancakeSwap, it is a brilliant place for investors to earn.

BNB trades at $327, is up more than 15% last week, and has broken above the 100-day Moving Average after holding it as support. It shows that bulls have control, and BNB should rally nicely in the coming weeks.

Find Out More Here

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io

Telegram: https://t.me/GloFoundation

Discord: https://discord.gg/a38KRnjQvW

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GloFoundation1



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2021 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source