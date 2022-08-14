Thursday’s best deals: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $728, Magic Keyboards from $249, more – 9to5Mac

Ads

August 11

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro starting at $728, with the companion Magic Keyboard at $249. That’s on top of a chance to save on Apple Magic Trackpad 2 at $100. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



Amazon is currently discounting Apple’s latest 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB to $728. Down from the usual $799 price tag, this model kicks off the savings that applies to nearly the whole lineup at $71 off. This is $1 under our previous mention, the lowest price in over three months, and second-best discount of the year. You can also save on higher capacity models like the 512GB offering at $946, while the 1TB capacity rests at $382 off.

All powered by the M1 chip for the first time, Apple’s latest iPad Pro is centered around the 11-inch Liquid Retina display and Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299 in both white and black styles. While you’d more regularly pay $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings while matching the third-best price to date at within $10 of the all-time low. This is also the best price since back in March. The 11-inch model is also on sale for $249, down from $299.

Designed for the latest iterations of M1 iPad Pro, the new versions packs all of the same features as the previous model. This time around for Magic Keyboard there’s just a fresh coat of paint with a white or black offering and tweaked build to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. You’re still looking at the signature floating hinge design and Smart Connector support, as well as the dedicated USB-C charging port and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Adorama is now offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $100. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer comes within $10 of the 2022 low and is the second-best price of the year. Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve White MacBook Stand for $44. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer amounts to the best discount of the year at $16 off. This is $4 below previous mentions and and is one of the lowest prices to date.

Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M2 MacBook or other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup, but also air flow to keep your machine running cooler with a matching matte white design, as well.

Nanoleaf’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Essentials HomeKit Color Lightstrip with Thread for $40. While you’d more regularly pay $50, today’s offer is the second-best price of the year at 20% off. We last saw it go on sale during Prime Day for $5 less, which is the 2022 low. Equipped with both Bluetooth Thread and Wi-Fi, this Nanoleaf Essentials Lightstrip will pair with your Siri and HomeKit setup right out of the box. The 80-inch strip sports full color illumination for adding a bit of flare behind a TV or monitor, onto a shelf for some extra ambiance, or really anywhere else that could use a pop of color. We took a hands-on look at what to expect in a review last year, as well.

Also on sale today, Amazon is carrying over the Nanoleaf discounts to its Essentials A19 Smart Bulb. Marked down to $15, this one typically fetches $20 and is now matching the all-time low. Equipped with the very same Thread and Wi-Fi support found on the lead deal, this A19 bulb can be placed into your typical lamp or in-ceiling receptical with full support for HomeKit and Siri. It packs the same multicolor output, too.

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

