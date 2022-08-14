“Zombies 3” Debuts On The Nielsen Streaming Chart – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Nielsen has announced its top 10 streaming charts for the United States for the week of 11th July 2022 through to 17th July 2022. There are four different charts, Top 10 Originals, Acquired Shows, Movies and a combined total chart.

“Ms Marvel” pulled in more viewers for the finale, showing that interest in the series picked up following a “mutant” reveal. Though it still wasn’t able to pull in the views of many other shows.

“Only Murders In The Building” continues to pull in viewers on Hulu. This series is also released on Disney+ internationally as a Star Original.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” made a strong debut on Hulu. This film was also released on Disney+ internationally. While “Zombies 3” was also able to make a strong debut. “Encanto” also continue to pull in an audience on Disney+.

Disney’s shows made by ABC, such as “Grey’s Anatomy”, continue to pull in viewers on Netflix. These shows are available on Disney+ internationally, including “NCIS” in the UK.

Here’s the rundown: (Total Minutes Watched):













What did you watch on Disney+ in early July?

