AT&T back-to-school deal: Buy an Apple Watch, get an Apple Watch SE for free – MacDailyNews

AT&T is offering a buy one, get one free deal on an Apple Watch when you sign up for their phone service, in a new back-to-school deal.

Jada Kennzie for USA Today:

In this limited-time offer, you’ll need to sign up for a new line with AT&T (min $10/mo. per device), purchase an Apple Watch on a monthly installment plan that costs a minimum of $329.99 and pay a $30 activation/upgrade fee per device. When adding a second watch, you’ll get a credit of up to $330 over the course of the installment plan, which can be put towards the second eligible Apple Watch. The credits will be added within your first three months of service.

Regardless of which Apple Watches you choose to buy, you really can’t go wrong. If you’re searching for something more affordable, the Apple Watch SE is the best option. Like all Apple Watches, the SE is great for fitness tracking and has ample storage. When you finance it with AT&T, the SE starts at $9.17 per month on a 36-month installment plan. The watch comes in gold, Space Gray and silver.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is another great option, especially if you’re willing to spend a bit more. It features a bigger screen than the SE and a quicker charging time. It also comes in five new colors, including Starlight and Graphite, and is outfitted with a stainless steel case material, unlike the SE. At AT&T, the Series 7 starts at $13.89 per month on a 36-month installment plan.

MacDailyNews Note: More details via AT&T here.

