Netflix, Sky Reveal Inaugural Bisha K. Ali Talent Program Screenwriters – Global Bulletin – Variety

By K.J. Yossman

FELLOWSHIP

Netflix and Sky have revealed the six screenwriters selected for the inaugural, year-long Bisha K. Ali screenwriting talent program.

“Ms. Marvel” (pictured above) head writer Bisha K. Ali spearheads the program, which saw almost 2,000 applicants for six places. The final six chosen were Asad Ullah, Daniel T. David, Kayla Hendy, Kim Taylor, Lewis Wren and Robyn Ahern.

“The world of screenwriting is a historically difficult one to break into, made even more challenging by the systemic issues within our industry,” said Ali. “Our fellowship doesn’t purport to have all the answers, but we aspire to be a part of the movement towards a more inclusive industry.”

Applicants were required to submit a full script and, as part of the program, will be assigned a mentor as well as getting to have one-on-one chats with industry heavyweights including Charlie Brooker, Charlie Covell, Kate Herron, Chandni Lakhani and Laurie Nunn.

RENEWAL

Channel 4 has renewed prison drama “Screw” for a second season.

Starring Nina Sosanya (“His Dark Materials”), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (“Derry Girls”), Faraz Ayub (“Line of Duty”), Stephen Wight (“I May Destroy You”), Ron Donachie (“Titanic”), and Laura Checkley (“King Gary”), the STV Studios-produced series “promises to be bigger, bolder, and more dangerous than ever” when it returns to film in Kelvin Hall in Glasgow.

“We’re thrilled to welcome back the staff and prisoners of C Wing,” said Caroline Hollick, head of Channel 4 drama. “Rob has created an iconic Channel 4 prison series with a fantastic cast and we can’t wait to jump back into the drama, humanity and humour of life behind bars in series two.”

“Screw” is distributed globally by Banijay Rights, which has already sold the series to BritBox in Australia, TVNZ in New Zealand and Spanish SVOD service, Filmin. Canada’s TELUS has snapped up seasons one and two.

The series was commissioned by Hollick and Channel 4 commissioning editor Gemma Boswell and created by Rob Williams, who is also the lead writer and executive producer. Roanne Bardsley and Ciara Conway are also writers on the show while Sarah Brown exec produces for STV and Nick Lambon produces.

source