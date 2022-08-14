CarPlay on Teslas now available through this workaround – Not a Tesla App

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now available in every Tesla model – kind of. Michał Gapiński released the second version of his workaround, the Tesla Android Project.
In February, the Polish developer first demonstrated a hack allowing CarPlay and Android Auto in Teslas. It was difficult to tell exactly how he did it, but now he has created a new video showing off his latest version, complete with a website listing what is needed and how to do it.
However, if your tech-savvy ends at downloading apps or wiggling the cables, this is not for you. Gapiński included a shopping list of items required, including a Raspberry Pi, a series of small single-board computers, an LTE modem, a mini fan, something called a Geekworm TC358743XBG HDMI-CSI-2 for video, and the list goes on. Then you get into the 15-step process to make this work.
According to its creator, this method is a simplified way to encourage more people to use the workaround. The website states, “The main objective for this release has been simple: usability. For the project to scale and become popular in the Tesla community, it needs to provide a responsive Android experience. Otherwise, people won’t use it.”
The pay-off appears to be worth becoming tech savvy. Gapiński uploaded a 6-minute video (below) demonstrating the newest version of his work.
He says he has reduced some of the components, and the installation guide should allow users to be up and running “in a matter of minutes.” The video shows Apple Music playing, maps routing to destinations and YouTube playing – even when the Model 3 is not in park.
This latest version comes just days after Elon Musk made several critical assessments of the current Tesla software, calling the browser trash and saying that Tesla can do better with the user interface.
It also comes just weeks after Apple revealed a significantly improved CarPlay at the 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference. The redesigned CarPlay appears much more customizable, and it’s said to seamlessly integrate into vehicles instead of having a CarPlay window take over the screen.
During Apple’s WWDC, the company stated that CarPlay is a must-have feature for people who are car shopping. According to Apple, 79 percent of buyers in the United States would only consider a vehicle that is CarPlay-capable. Well, good news for those shoppers, it appears Gapiński has just made Teslas CarPlay-capable.
Tesla Insurance is a competitively priced insurance product that offers Tesla owners a new option.
Tesla has a unique understanding of its vehicles, technology, safety features and repair costs, which help eliminate some fees associated with traditional insurance carriers. Tesla Insurance provides a convenient monthly payment and easily manage claims through the Tesla app.
It also puts you partially in control, since your insurance premium is in part based on your driving habits.
The service is currently only available in select U.S. states, but it continues to expand to additional states. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk says it will also expand to Canada in the future.
Tesla Insurance is currently available to Tesla owners in the following states:
New and current Tesla owners can purchase an insurance policy in the Tesla app by tapping the profile icon located in the top-right corner and selecting ‘Get Tesla Insurance.’
If you’ve recently placed an order for a Tesla, you will need to wait until a VIN is assigned before ordering Tesla Insurance.
Tesla Insurance will not only cover Tesla vehicles but also any other vehicles you may own.
You can add additional vehicles when submitting the policy.
However, Tesla Insurance is currently limited to vehicles and Tesla does not offer home insurance or other types of insurance policies.
With Tesla Insurance you can view documents, billing, payment details and make claims all from the Tesla app.
Like other insurance companies, there are a variety of plans with varying levels of coverage depending on your needs.
Tesla collects data from the vehicle that helps assess how the vehicle is being driven.
Unlike other insurance products, Tesla does not require an additional device to be installed in the vehicle. Instead, Tesla uses features already included to determine how often the vehicle is driven, and how often the driver follows too closely or stops harshly.
This data is then used to help determine the driver’s insurance premium.
The insurance premium also factors in the vehicle model, the insuree’s location, and the distance the vehicle is driven.
Tesla Insurance users make monthly payments based on their driving behavior rather than factors typically used by other insurance providers, such as credit, age, gender, claim history and driving records.
Every insurer has different factors to determine their costs and their customers’ likelihood of getting into an accident. While Tesla Insurance could save you money, it could also cost more than alternatives available in your state.
According to Tesla, “An average driver could save between 20% to 40% and the safest drivers could save between 30% to 60%.”
We’ve seen scenarios where Tesla Insurance saves someone hundreds of dollars a month, but we’ve also seen it cost significantly more than its competitors.
There are many factors that determine your insurance premium. If you’re new to Tesla or haven’t shopped around in a few years, we recommend getting a free quote from Tesla to see whether Tesla Insurance would save you money.
Tesla insurance price is insanely low. Six cars covered with two Plaids and includes my brother in the coverage for $599 per month! 9K miles/car $500 comp, $1k collision. Progressive wanted over $1k/month ??♂️ @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/rAWDjoxJi8
You can also read more about how Tesla determines your Safety Score which is used to set your insurance premium.
The Model Y is one of the safest production vehicles because Tesla is constantly taking steps to further its outstanding safety ratings.
The latest safety improvement comes from Tesla China where Gigafactory Shanghai has started rolling out Model Ys with an additional airbag.
The new airbag optimizes the all-around safety of the Model Y and can help prevent front passengers from colliding with each other. With the new update in place, Giga Shanghai-produced Model Y’s now come standard with an extra far-side airbag.
Tesla officially announced the addition of the new airbag on China-made Model Ys on Weibo. The translation reads:
“Design with safety first! Tesla China’s intelligently-made Model Y has been equipped with “remote airbags” as standard equipment to protect your travel safety in an all-around way. #Tesla uses intelligent safety to protect every consumer, and the safety gene is always the same #ThisisTesla
The additional side airbag is mounted on the inside of the driver’s seat. When deployed, the airbag can significantly reduce contact injuries between front occupants during a side crash. According to the Euro NCAP, about 25% of crash injuries in traffic accidents result from side crashes.
This update could make a substantial difference during side impact crashes, whereby occupants usually get thrown into each other.
The addition of the new airbag in Made in China (MiC) Model Ys is likely one of many recent upgrades to the Model Y production line in Gigafactory Shanghai. Based on this, we could soon see an extra far-side airbag added to the made in China Model 3, whose production lines in Giga Shanghai were also recently upgraded.
We could also see this upgrade come to other Gigafactories globally in the near future. As we’ve seen with other Tesla features, Tesla will often add a feature in one factory and will then update other factories when possible.
Watch Tesla China’s video on the Model Y’s far-side airbag in the video below.
