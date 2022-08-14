What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in March 2022 – TV Insider

Ads

Hulu is gearing up for a bevy of great content this March as the streamer unveils new shows, films, and spotlights popular returns.

On the original front, look out for The Dropout, the limited series about Elizabeth Holmes’ rise and fall with Theranos starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews. Plus, don’t miss Amy Schumer‘s TV return with her new show Life & Beth along with the limited drama The Girl From Plainville starring The Great‘s Elle Fanning. If you’re looking for a twisty film, dig into Fresh with Sebastian Stan and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Network favorites are also hitting the streamer this March, catch the full roundup of what’s coming and going from Hulu, below.

Life & Beth (Credit: Hulu)

March 1

Better Things: Season 5 Premiere (FX)

Rich Man, Poor Woman: Complete Season 1 (Viki)

2 days in the Valley

8MM

A Madea Christmas

Another Earth

Baby Mama

The Banger Sisters

Beaches

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

The Big Scary S Word

Blue Chips

Blue Velvet

Bringing Down the House

Brothers

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casualties of War

Center Stage

Charlie Wilson’s War

The Choice

Crash

Dance Flick

Dangerous Beauty

Deficit

Demolition Man

The Descendants

Deuces Wild

Edward Scissorhands (Credit: 20th Century Fox Film Corp./courtesy Everett Collection)

Devil in a Blue Dress

Disaster Movie

Downhill Racer

Drinking Buddies

The Edge

Edward Scissorhands

Evan Almighty

Feel the Noise

The Firm

Flatliners

Forever My Girl

Freedomland

Fright Night

G

Garden State

Ghoulies

The Gift

Gigli

Glory

The Golden Child

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Green Zone

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Juno (Credit: ©Copyright Fox Searchlight. All rights reserved/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hardball

Heaven Can Wait

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitchhikers’ Guide to the Galaxy

The Insider

Juno

Kiss the Girls

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Look Who’s Talking

Margin Call

The Meddler

Moby Doc

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

The Omen

Peggy Sue Got Married

People Like Us

The Perfect Holidy

Platoon Leader

Predators

The Princess Bride

The Raid 2

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

The Princess Bride (Credit: 20th Century-Fox Film Corp. All Rights Reserved)

Roxanne

The Royal Tenenbaums

Sahara

The Saint

Savoir for Sale

Scotty nd the Secret History of Hollywood

Sense and Sensability

Shanghai Noon

Shine a Light

S**t & Champagne

Show Me the Picture

Single White Female

Spaced Invaders

The Square

St. Elmo’s Fire

Starship Troopers

The Tailor of Panama

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

To Catch a Thief

Transcendance

Trapped

Unstoppable

Fresh (Credit: Hulu)

Vertical Limit

The Virgin Suicides

The Woman in Black

March 3

The Dropout: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Before Midnight

Oculus

March 4

Fresh (Hulu Original)

Dicktown: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Benedetta

Lantern’s Lane

March 5

Stronger

March 6

Mark, Mary & Some Other People

March 8

India Sweets & Spices

March 9



The Thing About Pam: Series Premiere (NBC)

March 10

The Masked Singer: Season 7 Premiere (Fox)

Domino Masters: Series Premiere (Fox)

Good Trouble: Season 4A Premiere (Freeform)

American Refugee

The Dropout (Credit: Hulu)

March 12

Multiverse

March 14

Claws: Complete Season 4 (TNT)

Hell Hath No Fury

March 15

All Good Things

Nature Calls

You Can’t Kill Meme

March 16

Young Rock: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Mr. Mayor: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Step

March 17

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn

March 18

Life & Beth: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Deep Water (Hulu Original)

Masterchef Junior: Season 8 Premiere (Fox)

Welcome to Flatch: Series Premiere (Fox)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Complete Season 20 (E!)

March 19

Captains of Za’atari

I Know Who Killed Me

My Little Pony

The Girl From Plainville (Credit: Hulu)

March 22

American Song Contest: Series Premiere (NBC)

March 23

Bloods: Season 2A (Sky Studios)

Summer Days, Summer Nights

Wrath of Man

March 25

Atlanta: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

American Siege

March 26

Mass

March 28

The Oscars (ABC)

Monsters and Men

March 29

The Girl From Plainville: Three-Episode Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa Extended Cut

March 30

Name That Tune: Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

Killing Them Softly

March 31

First Day: Complete Season 2 (Australian Children’s Television Foundation)

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War: Complete Season 1 (Dub) (Aniplex)

The Oscars (Credit: ABC)

Beirut

Iron Mask

I Met A Girl

My Best Friend’s Girl

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Love, Simon

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The Master

Quills

Step

Gemini Man

G.I. Jane

The Addams Family

Soldiers of Fortune

Judy

Airplane!

Ali

Almost Famous

Baby Mama

Batman

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beaches

Beerfest



Almost Famous (Credit: Courtesy of Everett Collection)

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Behind Enemy Lines

Benny & Joon

Big Top Pee-Wee

Blow

Blue Velvet

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation Of Kazakhstan

Casualties of War

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

The Crazies

Cujo

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dance Flick

Date Night

Deuces Wild

Devil in a Blue Dress

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Double, Toil and Trouble

Dunston Checks In

Edward Scissorhands

The Firm

Flatliners

The Freshman

Furry Vengeance

Garden State

Midnight in Paris (Credit: ©Sony Pictures Classics/courtesy Everett Collection)

Ghoulies

The Greatest Story Ever Told

Grown Ups

Head of State

Hitman: Agent 47

The Holiday

Hot Shots! Part Deux

I Love You, Beth Cooper

The Impossible

Internal Affairs

Jagged Edge

The King Of Comedy

The Last Waltz

Lawless

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

Look Who’s Talking

Look Who’s Talking Too

Look Who’s Talking Now

Major League

Midnight In Paris

The Missing

Moon

Moulin Rouge

Not Easily Broken

The Omen

Panic Room

Peggy Sue Got Married

Phenomenon

Platoon Leader

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Revolutionary Road

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion

The Royal Tenenbaums

Safe

The Sandlot

Second Act

Seven Pounds

Shanghai Noon

Single White Female

Sixteen Candles

The Squid And The Whale

Star Trek Beyond

Stick It

Sweet Home Alabama

Sydney White

The Tailor of Panama

Terms of Endearment

Vertical Limit

Victor Frankenstein

The Wackness

When In Rome

Where Hope Grows

Whiplash

Within

The Woman in Black

Keep up with your favorite shows… delivered to your inbox!

source